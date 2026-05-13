Mamdani the ‘greatest bullcrapper in history of politics’: Rapaport

(NewsNation) — Comedian Michael Rapaport is stepping up his criticism of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.
Rapaport joined “CUOMO” to discuss his frustrations with Mamdani following two antisemitic attacks in New York City.
“‘Zohran the Moron’ does not think that the state of Israel has the right to exist. We know what his wife thinks. We know the elation she was tweeting on October 7th… unfortunately, we all know how this is going to play out. Unfortunately, somebody is going to wind up getting killed in New York City,” Rapaport said.
Rapaport reiterated his desire to run for New York City mayor in 2029 as a means of ousting Mamdani.
Missing New York teen found dead after massive search in 2 states
“The only way to beat this guy is to make it and take it with a New York City street fight mentality,” Rapaport said.
“There’s no way to outnice him. There’s no way to out-slick him. I think that he’s the greatest bullcrapper in the history of politicians and that’s saying a lot.
“I will only drop out until I feel like there’s somebody more qualified that could actually beat ‘Zohran the Moron.’”
Copyright 2026 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NewsNation.