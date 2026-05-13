Where to watch 'Regular Show: The Lost Tapes' premiere

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The golf cart is fueled up, ready for Mordecai and Rigby’s return.

Not a spinoff but rather a continuation of the popular series that went off air in 2017, “Regular Show: The Lost Tapes” premieres soon on Cartoon Network.

“It’s been so much fun working with everyone on more Regular Show,” creator J.G. Quintel said in a statement. “We’re just making stuff for ourselves and trying to crack each other up. I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Making its Cartoon Network debut in 2010, “Regular Show” follows anthropomorphic characters Mordecai, a blue jay, and Rigby, a raccoon, who work as groundskeepers at a park. They are joined by love interests Margaret, another bird, and human girl Eileen, coworkers Skips, Muscle Man and Hi-Five, boss Benson and park owner Pops. The series ran for eight seasons and spawned a 2015 movie.

Here’s what to know about the premiere of “Regular Show: The Lost Tapes.”

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When does ‘Regular Show: The Lost Tapes’ premiere?

“Regular Show: The Lost Tapes” premieres on Cartoon Network at 4 p.m. ET on Monday, May 11, Warner Bros told USA TODAY.

The series will be available for streaming on HBO Max and Hulu later this year, according to a news release.

‘Regular Show: The Lost Tapes’ episode release schedule

Here’s a look at the release schedule for “Regular Show: The Lost Tapes.” Each episode premieres at 4 p.m. ET.

  • Monday, May 11: Episode 1
  • Tuesday, May 12: Episode 2
  • Wednesday, May 13: Episode 3
  • Thursday, May 14: Episode 4
  • Monday, May 18: Episode 5
  • Tuesday, May 19: Episode 6
  • Wednesday, May 20: Episode 7
  • Thursday, May 21: Episode 8
  • Friday, May 22: Episode 9

Who makes up the cast of ‘Regular Show: The Lost Tapes’?

The series’ original voice cast is set to return, including:

  • J. G. Quintel as Mordecai
  • William Salyers as Rigby
  • Sam Marin as Benson, Pops and Muscle Man
  • Mark Hamill as Skips
  • Minty Lewis as Eileen
  • Janie Haddad Tompkins as Margaret

How to watch original ‘Regular Show’ series

The original eight seasons of “Regular Show” are available for streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

Editor’s note: This story was updated to add new information.

Greta Cross is a national trending reporter at USA TODAY. Story idea? Email her at gcross@usatoday.com.

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