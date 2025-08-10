Jennifer Lopez had some time to kill in Istanbul earlier this week before her headline performance in the city’s Yenikapi Festival Park on Tuesday (Aug. 5). So, according to Turkish media reports, she took a few hours on Monday to go shopping in the upscale Istinye Park mall, with a stop at the Chanel shop.

However, as reported in Patronlar Dünyasi, when Lopez attempted to enter the store, a security guard who seemingly didn’t recognize the singer-actress told her that she couldn’t enter because the store was at capacity, which Billboard can confirm. The report, which appeared to have photos of the incident described, said that Lopez appeared unbothered and said, “OK, no problem.”

The store security reportedly approached Lopez later during her shopping trip and welcomed her to visit the Chanel location, though the publication said she declined the invite.

This isn’t the first time this summer the superstar has had a classy response when things didn’t go quite as planned. When she experienced a wardrobe malfunction during her July 25 show, she tossed her skirt — which had fallen to the floor and couldn’t be re-attached — into the crowd and laughed off the snafu. “I’m glad I had underwear on,” she joked. “I don’t usually wear underwear.”

Lopez is in the midst of her Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour, which kicked off on July 8 in Pontevedra, Spain, and has so far taken her to Hungary, Italy, Turkey, Poland, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Kazakstan and Armenia, with two remaining dates in Almaty, Kazakstan, on Aug. 10, and Sardinia, Italy, on Aug. 12.

Next up for the multi-hyphenate is the anticipated film adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman, the Bill Condon written and directed musical also featuring Diego Luna and Tonatiuh Elizarraraz due out in theaters on Oct. 10.

