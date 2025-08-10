More than a dozen rural Iowa communities are expected to benefit from a $152 million investment from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that will go towards projects to improve infrastructure and more. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins made the announcement Saturday at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. It happened during the Governor’s Charity Steer Show. “Whether it’s better hospitals in rural America, better health care in rural America, better childcare in rural America, better services in rural America — this president, perhaps more than any in our lifetime, isn’t just the farmers’ first president. He’s also the rural America president,” Rollins said. According to a news release, the money will go toward 19 rural development projects in communities across the state. The USDA said the projects are expected to not only develop rural infrastructure, but also boost the state’s economy and encourage private investment. The money will be divided between the projects across 20 Iowa counties. Projects include a $37 million loan to the Guthrie County Hospital to expand and renovate its facility.According to the USDA, the renovation will include an addition to a behavioral health room and updates to technology and equipment. The projects will also involve funding for water and wastewater projects in 13 cities, grants for transportation and street improvements, and loans for rural business and job growth. “I want to thank you and President Trump for putting our farmers first, and for investing $152 million to develop Iowa’s rural communities. During this time of uncertainty in the ag economy, I’m so grateful to have a partner we can rely on,” said Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. “Today’s announcement is great news for all the communities receiving these grants. I look forward to building on these efforts to make our rural communities stronger and more prosperous than ever.”Another announcement made on Saturday was the nomination of Iowan Glen R. Smith to be the next Under Secretary for Rural Development at the USDA. Smith, of Atlantic, has been involved in farming and agribusiness. The Iowa State University alumni recently served on the Board of Directors of the Farm Credit Administration in Washington, D.C.

