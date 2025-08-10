Crypto analyst has a shocking prediction on Dogecoin originally appeared on TheStreet.
The crypto market has slowly been recovering from the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement, with Dogecoin rising around 3.5% over the last 24 hours.
Though the meme coin has had its ups and downs over the past few months, popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez is eyeing a historic breakout moment.
Martinez, known as @ali_charts on X, shared a DOGE price analysis chart on Aug. 7.
As per the chart, Dogecoin is trading within a long-term ascending channel in which the upper line acts as the resistance and the lower one as the support. It is characterized by a price action lying within upward-sloping parallel lines with higher highs and higher lows over a long period.
As highlighted in the chart, 2017 and 2021 were historic touchpoints that led to two massive bull runs for DOGE.
The first one led to the meme coin rising more than 9,000% to trade at $0.01857 toward the end of January 2018. The second one led to it soaring more than 13,000% to $0.73355 in May 2021.
In fact, DOGE hit an all-time high (ATH) of $0.7376 during the May 2021 bullish cycle.
Now, there is another historic touchpoint, argues Martinez.
“Dogecoin $DOGE is trading within a historically strong buy zone, which has repeatedly triggered major bull runs in past cycles!”
A pioneer of sorts, Dogecoin is the largest meme coin, which has a market cap of $34 billion. At press time, it was trading at $0.2263.
