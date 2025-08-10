HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Hip-hop mogul Rick Ross brought his signature style to South Florida on Friday night, unveiling a new line of designer bags at a high-profile fashion event attended by celebrities and fans alike.

The Miami native, known as “The Boss,” launched the collection during a fashion show, where he emphasized the cultural importance of fashion in hip-hop and his personal connection to the design process.

Local 10’s Alexis Frazier spoke with Ross ahead of the reveal to talk about the collaboration and why this moment marks a new milestone in his career.

“Well, you already know this is really too, too easy,” Ross said. “You know what I’m saying, when two winning teams come together, usually at this level we make history. And this was what we wanted to do — we wanted to do it in the luggage space, and we know it’s gonna spill over into a lot of different things.”

Ross said his input was central to the design, which features more than 60 color options and various styles using real leather.

“All I had to do was make sure my signature’s on everything,” he said. “The team came … it was just like the ultimate layout.”

The bags, described as durable and fashion-forward, range in price from $79 to $200 — a deliberate decision to balance quality with affordability.

“This is all a part of the culture,” Ross said. “Fashion style is just like graffitis, fat laces and Pumas and Adidas — to me it’s the same thing.”

The launch event, held in Hollywood, drew a star-studded crowd and plenty of fanfare.

Ross’s new line adds to his growing brand empire, which already spans music, food, real estate, and fashion.

Click here for a closer look at the bags available online.

