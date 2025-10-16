NEED TO KNOW Jennifer Lopez made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, Oct. 15, to discuss her new film, The Kiss of the Spider-Woman

The singer and actress was quizzed about her favorite on-screen kiss during the show’s ‘Plead The Fifth’ segment

Revealing her choice, Lopez called the actor the “best kisser”

Jennifer Lopez is kissing and telling!

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, Oct. 15, the singer and actress, 55, was quizzed about her favorite on-screen smooch during the late-night talk show’s ‘Plead The Fifth’ segment.

“We have George Clooney, Matthew McConaughey, Ralph Fiennes, Richard Gere, Owen Wilson, Josh Lucas, it goes on and on,” host Andy Cohen said of Lopez’s previous rom-com screen partners. “Plus movies which are in the can waiting to come out!”

“I’m gonna say my favorite … I just did a movie with Brett Goldstein and I’d say he was the best kisser,” Lopez revealed.

The Kiss of the Spider-Woman star was referring to the pair’s upcoming romantic comedy titled Office Romance.

Jennifer Lopez; Brett Goldstein.

Neilson Barnard/Getty; John Shearer/WireImage



Lopez confirmed she was starring in the movie opposite Ted Lasso star Goldstein, 45, in September 2024.

At the time, she shared Deadline’s article about the casting news on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “This is going to be fun!!!”

The screenplay was written by Goldstein — who plays Roy Kent in Ted Tasso — and Joe Kelly, a producer on the Apple TV+ series.

According to Deadline, Netflix won the bidding war for the film.

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein on the set of ‘Office Romance’ in New Jersey in April 2025.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images



While no details regarding the movie’s storyline have been released, Lopez and Goldstein were spotted filming on set in New Jersey earlier this year.

Elsewhere in her appearance on WWHL, Lopez was also asked about the rumors that she and her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez partly split because he was DMing Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy.

Responding with a laugh, Lopez told Cohen, 57, “You know I really have nothing to say about my personal life anymore. I feel like I’m done with that.”

As the audience started cheering and clapping, Lopez said, “Yes! Support, support.”

Lopez and A-Rod called off their engagement in March 2021 after almost four years together.

Following their split, Lopez went on to rekindle her early ‘00s romance with Ben Affleck. The pair married in July 2022 before splitting in 2024 and finalizing their divorce in January 2025.