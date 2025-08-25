Jessica Pegula was one of a star-studded mixed doubles line-up who got the US Open’s festivities underway earlier this week.

And now, she will be hoping to mimic her heroics at last year’s singles, where she stormed her way to the final before being well beaten by Aryna Sabalenka.

The American’s form is patchy and somewhat unconvincing, but her talent is undeniable.

Not only that, but she remains a great speaker too, having given a lengthy and insightful press conference to preview her return to the US Open.

Speaking about her chances and any changes she would make to the tour, eventually her attention turned to this Grand Slam.

Jessica Pegula calls for US Open to make change

Already on the subject of change, one reporter sought to get her opinion on the proposed changes set to be made to the US Open in the coming years.

Unsurprisingly, having just come from a Cincinnati Open event that has just seen $200m of development poured into it, Jessica Pegula was all for it.

Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images

The 29-year-old claimed: “No, I think it’s definitely needed. I think the US Open is outgrown a little bit. It’s so busy. It’s packed. This week and next week, the first week, there’s just so many people.

“Yeah, I have heard about the updates. Some of the different stuff they’re trying to do I know won’t be ready for a few more years, but I think it’s definitely needed. I think they need some space, which is hard to get out here, but I saw the new building that they’re building, and I think it’s just time, you know.

“I don’t know if I’d miss what we have now that much. I think there is nostalgia too. I think it’s time for renovations. They’re working on it now. Hopefully it’s really nice, the pictures look really nice.”

In what will be the largest single investment in US Open history, the USTA announced its plans in May to modernise Arthur Ashe Stadium whilst also creating a state-of-the-art Player Performance Centre.

What did Jessica Pegula say about the US Open’s mixed doubles format?

As touched upon earlier, Pegula joined forces with Jack Draper as part of the revolutionary mixed doubles format constructed by the US Open.

And, whilst it certainly whipped up plenty of controversy, it was also a huge success in terms of commanding interest in a format that is often overlooked.

Speaking after she and the British number one had been knocked out in the semi-finals, Pegula admitted: “I had so much fun. I mean, obviously it helps when you’re winning a few matches and you get to play a night on Ashe. I feel more sad honestly than after a singles match in a way. I feel like I kind of let him down a little bit.

“But besides that, I really wanted to play another match. I had so much fun. Like, we got along really well. I was hoping we could get to the finish line there.

“But I had a great time. I can’t say anything else. I loved it.”

She even appeared to defend it at one point, when Pegula scolded Draper for branding the tournament an ‘exhibition’.

It seems that she, alongside almost every other singles star who participated, walked away from the event feeling content and impressed.