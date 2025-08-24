Emma Navarro burst onto the national tennis scene in 2024 when she followed up a quarterfinal finish at Wimbledon with a semifinal run in the US Open. She rose to No. 8 in the world at the time and earned the WTA’s Most Improved Player of the Year award.

But Navarro is more than just a promising young tennis prospect. She’s also the daughter of billionaire entrepreneur and philanthropist Ben Navarro. While her status as a billionaire heiress has drawn plenty of headlines, Emma is sure to credit her upbringing for instilling the work ethic that helped her reach elite status as a tennis pro.

“We grew up in a sort of traditional way. We’d get up at 6 a.m. on a Saturday morning and go play tennis,” she told Town & Country in a July 2025 interview. “Growing up it was a priority that we learnt toughness and we learnt work ethic and how to be intentional and purposeful and live productive lives so I don’t love being referred to as whoever with however much money’s daughter. It’s a label I don’t really like.”

As Navarro continues to forge her own path in tennis, keep scrolling for a complete guide to her family.

US Open Finalist Jessica Pegula’s Family Guide: Meet the Billionaires of Buffalo

Ben Navarro

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Founder and CEO of private investment firm Beemok Capital, Ben is worth more than $4 billion, according to Forbes. With his daughters Emma and Meggie’s tennis prowess, he has expanded his business empire onto the hardcourt. He owns the Live To Play Tennis Club in South Carolina, as well as the Charleston Tennis LLC, which owns the Charleston Open.

Beemok Sports & Entertainment bought the Cincinnati Open in 2022, three years before Emma and Meggie competed in doubles at the event.

Emma credited her dad for helping her develop her tennis game growing up.

“I gotta give a lot of credit to my dad. He’s probably the smartest guy I know and has dropped a lot of knowledge and wisdom on my siblings and I over the years,” she told Tennis Channel in a 2025 interview. “He’s taught me a bunch about the perspective I need to take.”

Stars and Their Dads: Jennifer Aniston, Beyonce, Blake Lively and More

Kelly Navarro

Kelly tends to keep a low profile, but Emma shed some light on her role in a 2021 story for Charleston Magazine, where she called her “the behind-the-scenes lady who makes everything happen.”

Fans can catch Kelly alongside her husband in the front row at many of Emma’s matches.

Meggie Navarro

Courtesy of Virginia Athletics

Meggie followed in her older sister’s footsteps and is a rising senior at Virginia where she is on the tennis team and is a two-time All-ACC Academic Team member.

Meggie made her WTA debut in 2025 alongside Emma in the Cincinnati Open where the pair lost their first match.

Earl and Owen Navarro

Emma’s two older brothers live more private lives, but Emma spoke about Earl and Owen in a 2024 story for WTA Tennis.

“Maybe I was a little bit mean to my siblings sometimes growing up,” she said. “Not really bossy, but I had a lot of energy as a kid I think, and maybe I took it out on my siblings sometimes.”