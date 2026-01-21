Good news has been in short supply for the Los Angeles Lakers. Injuries have piled up over the course of January, their defense continues to struggle, and, with Austin Reaves sitting due to a calf injury, their offense, which kept them afloat early in the season, continues to falter. Now, head coach JJ Redick has issued an update on Reaves’ status.

According to insider Dave McMenamin, Redick told reporters that Reaves is “progressing well,” and hopes to return to the lineup at some point during the Lakers’ upcoming eight-game road trip. This is a huge relief for the team, which has sorely missed his presence since his injury.

Reaves has been one of the most reliable offensive creators on the team, and was consistently relieving pressure during late possessions, or even leading the offense when stars Luka Doncic and LeBron James sat. With him, teammates didn’t have to live off tough shots or fight through traps, and in his absence, that burden has shifted unevenly, putting strain on the core pieces.

The road trip during which Reaves returns starts today, when the Lakers take on the Denver Nuggets in Ball Arena, and extends until 3rd February, when the team faces off against the Brooklyn Nets before returning to Los Angeles.

Reaves last played on Christmas, when he reaggravated a calf injury that had previously caused him to miss three games. Since then, he has missed 12 games, over the course of which the team has gone 6-6, a big departure from the 15-8 record the team has when Reaves plays.

Though the guard isn’t back today, it shouldn’t take much longer for him to be back. Once he is, expect him to play off the bench for the first few games as he plays his way back into shape, similar to when he first returned from the calf injury in December for the Lakers.

Austin Reaves’ Return is Not a Cure-All, But a Crucial Step Forward for Lakers

Austin Reaves is hugely important to the Lakers’ plans. The guard has taken a massive leap this season, averaging career highs across the board; 26.6 points per game on solid shooting, 6.3 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and is going to look to keep up that production when he returns.

Over the recent stretch of games, the Lakers have also dealt with multiple injuries, including backup center Jaxson Hayes and various missed games from Doncic, Rui Hachimura, and others. To make things worse, the team has demonstrated poor execution without someone to take the pressure off Doncic in crunch time, and have turned promising starts into frustrating finishes.

Reaves’ return alone won’t solve everything, but it helps start the process of change, especially by stabilizing rotations, improving the team’s spacing, and restoring a composure that’s been clearly missing late in games.

As the road trip begins, JJ Redick‘s squad still faces questions about their identity and rosters construction, as well as if the ceiling of the team is that of a contender. However, for the first time in almost a month, they’re looking forward to the break of adding someone who they have desperately needed. Only time will tell how soon Reaves returns.

