Holloway, who will return later this year at UFC 326, recently called the BMF title a ‘laughing stock’ before he won it. This appeared to be an open shot at Justin Gaethje and Jorge Masvidal, who held the title before his last-second knockout at UFC 300.
Masvidal, the inaugural BMF champion, didn’t take kindly to Holloway’s assessment.
Jorge Masvidal: ‘Wasn’t going to be Max’s best night’ in potential fight
In a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Masvidal responded to Holloway’s comments.
“I love Max as a fighter, that’s his opinion, and it’s an opinion,” Masvidal said of Holloway.
“I think he’s one of the best to ever do it. He’s a dog when he goes in there. But whether it had been me or Nate fighting Max, it wasn’t going to be his best night either. The skill level is obviously there…I would love to fight Max just as a stylistic matchup. I think he’s a great standup fighter, I just think I’m better. Don’t know what he means by ‘laughing stock’…
Masvidal was then asked if he took offense to Holloway’s assessment.
“Yeah, I guess, because I competed for it first. But at the same time, I don’t take offense to it. He’s had both belts so… he can go with ‘I don’t need that other belt,’” Masvidal answered.
“But now he fought for the belt, loves the belt, and that’s the one he parades the most around town. So it’s funny.
Holloway will return at UFC 326 and face Charles Oliveira in his upcoming BMF title defense. Meanwhile, Masvidal recently teased a potential fight at the White House, rumored to be against Conor McGregor.