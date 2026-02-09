Joe Burrow at Pro Bowl addresses rumors he's unhappy with Bengals

Bengals’ Tee Higgins, Chase Brown answer rapid-fire Cincy questions
Ahead of Super Bowl 60, The Enquirer caught up with Bengals stars Tee Higgins and Chase Brown.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow dispelled rumors that he’s unhappy playing in Cincinnati during a sideline interview at the NFL Pro Bowl Games on Tuesday, Feb. 3.
“A lot of people say, your big fans, ‘Is Joe Burrow happy in Cincinnati?’ Honestly,” ESPN reporter John Sutcliffe asked Burrow during the AFC vs. NFC flag football game.
“Yeah, I am. I think everybody has bad days, right? Everybody has bad days. Sometimes they fall on press conference days. You know, that’s how it goes sometimes,” the 3x Pro Bowler replied.
Speculation that Burrow was unhappy playing in Cincinnati picked up in early December after reporters noticed tension and uneasiness during a press conference.
When reporters addressed the mood in the room, Burrow told them, “There’s just a lot of things going on right now.” The briefing led some NFL analysts to speculate if Joe Burrow was considering leaving the Bengals or quitting football entirely.
Shortly after the press conference, Burrow’s mother, Robin Burrow, said on the Cincinnati radio show “The KiddChris Show” that Burrow loves playing football and playing for the Bengals.
Source link
See more https://theglobaltrack.com/