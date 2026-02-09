Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Dine Together Amid Breakup Rumors

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly recently enjoyed a family dinner amid ongoing breakup rumors. The former couple was spotted dining together with their nine-month-old daughter, Saga Blade, in Calabasas, California. Despite ending their romantic relationship, they showcased a co-parenting dynamic during the outing.
Dinner Details
The dinner took place on a Sunday evening, where Fox and MGK appeared relaxed and focused on their daughter. According to witnesses, they maintained a calm atmosphere throughout the night.
Megan Fox’s Casual Style
- Megan Fox, aged 39, opted for a casual look in a purple sweatsuit.
- She completed her outfit with red-and-white Nike sneakers.
- Fox carried Saga on her hip, maintaining a low profile behind sunglasses.
Machine Gun Kelly’s Look
- Machine Gun Kelly, 35, whose real name is Colson Baker, wore a black T-shirt and loose-fitting pants.
- He was later seen holding their daughter as they exited the restaurant.
- Saga was dressed in a heart-print onesie, adding an adorable touch to the family outing.
The Background of Their Relationship
Megan Fox and MGK met in 2020 while working on the film *Midnight in the Switchgrass*. The couple became engaged in 2022, but their relationship has seen fluctuations, including a reported split during Fox’s pregnancy with Saga, who was born in May 2024.
Since then, both have been spotted together on multiple occasions, often with their daughter. In July 2025, they vacationed in Costa Rica, and in November, they visited the Los Angeles Zoo.
Future Speculations
Despite their joint public appearances, sources indicate that their bond is strictly platonic. A statement to PEOPLE confirmed, “Fox and MGK haven’t been together in a real way for a long time now.” Amid speculation, MGK addressed the media’s gossip in an Instagram post, calling it “mainstream gossip media.”
Previous Relationships
- Machine Gun Kelly is also a father to a 16-year-old daughter, Casie, from a previous relationship.
- Megan Fox shares three sons—Noah, Bodhi, and Journey—with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green.
As they navigate their new co-parenting phase, Fox and MGK remain committed to raising Saga together, exemplifying support and unity during this transformation in their lives.