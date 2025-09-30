Joe Burrow has spoken for the first time since undergoing what could be season-ending surgery on his toe.

Burrow posted a trio of photos on Instagram on Friday with the caption, “This game will break your heart. See you soon.”

The Bengals quarterback was initially projected to miss three months after surgery to fix an injury initially reported as turf toe, but Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported last week that it is a fully torn tendon, ligament and capsule in his foot.







Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) grimaces aft being sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 AP

“They’re saying three months, I don’t see three months being an actual timeline,” Glazer said. “I think more so [Burrow has] a chance [to return] if they make the playoffs, but only because it’s Joe Burrow. Somebody else, I’d say no. But he has that Mamba Mentality, maybe yes. It’s such a difficult injury to return from.”

If backup Jake Browning’s performance last week is any indication, the Bengals will struggle to make the playoffs and put themselves in a situation where a Burrow return is possible.

Though Browning was passable in his first game against the Jaguars, he threw a pair of interceptions and struggled throughout in a 48-10 defeat to the Vikings last week.

make every NFL game pay off





Underdog Fantasy Underdog is where football fans become winners. Easy player picks

No season-long commitments

Real prizes every single night Use promo code NYPOST5 to get $50 in site credits when you play $5! Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games, 21+ in AZ and MAZ) and present in a state where Underdog operates. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GABMLER or visit http://www.ncpgambling.org . NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369). New York Post receives revenue from affiliate and advertising partnerships for sharing this content and when you make a purchase. The Underdog promo code might vary by location.

<br />

“We got worked today. We’ve got to sit in it,” Browning told reporters after that game. “You’ve got to go through those emotions of just being miserable.”

Browning finished the game 19-for-27 for 140 yards, throwing a late touchdown pass.

Cincinnati holds a 2-1 record with a Monday night game against the Broncos this week.