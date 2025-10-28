Are you ready to face your fears? Johnny Knoxville is here to help!

The former “Jackass” star is taking a break from putting himself in insane situations to guide contestants through even more insane situations in “Fear Factor: House of Fear.”

“Dropped into an unforgiving, remote location, a group of strangers will live together under one roof, and face mind-blowing stunts, harrowing challenges and a twisted game of social strategy where trust is fleeting — and fear is a weapon. Only one contestant will conquer all their fears and walk away with the massive grand prize!” the show’s description promises.

That’s a fun shake up from the original series, hosted by Joe Rogan, where contestants merely faced off in challenges. Adding them in as roommates brings a whole new level of fear!

The show’s new promo gives us just a taste of some of the challenges in store, including crawling through a cage with a snake, being shrink-wrapped like a plastic toy, being buried under concrete, and of course the show’s signature nightmare food options.

It looks like Knoxville even gets in on the action, dripping what looks like hot wax on a guy’s chest and overseeing an electrocution set up.

“You got this!” he says encouragingly at one point, before whispering, “They don’t got this.”

In the final image of the teaser, an ambulance shows up, so you know one of the challenges went oh so right/wrong.

“Fear Factor: House of Fear” premieres in January on Fox.