The Celtics and Pelicans are each off to slow starts, but one will get their first victory of the season when the teams meet Monday night in New Orleans.
The Celtics have lost their first three games, including a 119-113 defeat at Detroit on Sunday. The Pelicans have lost their first two, including a 120-116 overtime loss to San Antonio on Friday.
Defensive lapses hurt Boston in its first two games. The Celtics gave up 42 points in the fourth quarter of a season-opening 117-116 home loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. Two nights later, the Knicks outscored them, 42-14, in the second quarter of a 105-95 loss.
The Celtics have a chance to get on track Monday, with tip-off set for 8 p.m. at Smoothie King Center and on NBC Sports Boston. Here’s your preview.
When: Monday, 8 p.m.
Where: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans
TV, radio: NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5
Line: New Orleans -2. O/U: 233.0.
CELTICS
Season record: 0-3. vs. spread: 0-3. Over/under: 2-1
Last 10 games: 3-7. vs. spread: 3-7. Over/under: 5-4, 1 push
PELICANS
Season record: 0-2. vs. spread: 0-1, 1 push. Over/under: 2-0
Last 10 games: 1-9. vs. spread: 3-5, 2 pushes. Over/under: 6-3, 1 push
TEAM STATISTICS
Points per game: Boston 108.0, New Orleans 119.0
Points allowed per game: Boston 113.7, New Orleans 124.0
Field goal percentage: Boston .434, New Orleans .446
Opponent field goal percentage: Boston .420, New Orleans .483
3-point percentage: Boston .311, New Orleans .339
Opponent 3-point percentage: Boston .353, New Orleans .300
Stat of the day: The Celtics have been out-rebounded, 108-75, in their last two games.
Notes: The Pelicans had a chance to win both of their first two games but faltered late. Memphis outscored them, 41-22, in the third quarter of a 128-122 road loss on Wednesday night. Two days later, Zion Williamson missed a free throw that would have broken a tie with 12 seconds left in the fourth quarter against San Antonio. The Pelicans went on to lose in overtime. … New Orleans is short-handed in the frontcourt. Kevon Looney has yet to play because of a knee injury and will be re-evaluated this week, and Karlo Matkovic has yet to play because of an elbow injury. Center Yves Missi sprained an ankle against Memphis, missed the game against San Antonio, and is day to day. That left rookie No. 1 draft choice Derik Queen as the only healthy center until the Pelicans signed 37-year-old DeAndre Jordan on Friday. … Queen had 15 points, six rebounds, and two blocks in 35 minutes against the Spurs. Jordan could make his debut against Boston.
