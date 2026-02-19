Josh Hubbard scores 35 in first half of Mississippi State vs Auburn

STARKVILLE — Josh Hubbard needed only one half to break the Mississippi State basketball record for 3-pointers in a game.
Hubbard had an extraordinary first half versus Auburn at Humphrey Coliseum on Feb. 18, drilling nine 3-pointers for 35 points.
The record was eight 3-pointers, done six times in program history. Hubbard’s best had been seven in a game.
The Bulldogs (12-13, 4-8 SEC) led the Tigers 49-33 at halftime.
Hubbard shot 13-for-18 in the first half and 9-for-12 from 3.
It’s the third straight game with 30 points for the junior from Madison, who scored 31 points against Tennessee on Feb. 11 and 32 against Ole Miss on Feb. 14. He broke the program record for career 3-points in the win at Ole Miss.
Dwyane Wade, the former NBA star and Hubbard’s cousin, noticed Hubbard’s big game and sent out a pair of X posts during the first half.
“Cuzzo Josh Hubbard going crazy right now!!!” the first post said with a fire emoji at the end. “21 points in 12 mins.”
“Hahaha OMG!” the second post said. “32 points in the first half!! Josh you’re on one tonite!”
This story will be updated.
Sam Sklar is the Mississippi State beat reporter for The Clarion Ledger. Email him at ssklar@usatodayco.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.