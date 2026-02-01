Kehlani’s next album is slated to be a star-studded affair, and the R&B singer teased a collaboration with Clipse on the project in a post to her Instagram Story.
Kehlani posted a photo on Friday (Jan. 30) alongside Pusha T and Malice at a Grammy week party, which they captioned, “Track 2. @Clipse.” While some were surprised to see the Oakland and Virginia connection, fans were intrigued.
To go a step further, Kehlani was spotted in the studio recently with Pharrell, who has been a close collaborator with the Clipse for decades and fully produced the Thornton brothers’ Let God Sort Em Out album, which is up for album of the year honors at the Grammy Awards.
During an interview with Inked Mag, Kehlani teased that her upcoming album will “probably” have more collabs than they’ve had on previous projects.
“I have way more collaborations than I’ve probably ever had, and they’re all people that I really, really respect,” the singer said. “And I think the coolest thing about it is, there’s no features that feel like, ‘Oh, a label threw this together,’ or ‘Two people were popping right now, so we just threw it together.’ It was all super organic.”
Kehlani continued: “Everybody’s just loving the music that’s being made. I have people that I adore and look up to on this, so I’m really excited about it.”
The “Folded” artist already confirmed that a pair of R&B legends, Brandy and Usher, are slated to appear as guests on their next album.
Kehlani notched her first top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hit with “Folded,” which is nominated for best R&B song and best R&B performance at the Grammys. As for the Clipse, the Virginia-bred duo earned five Grammy nominations behind their comeback album Let God Sort Em Out.
