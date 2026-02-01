The Milwaukee Bucks signed Myles Turner to a four-year contract worth $108.8 million and waived Damian Lillard to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy. Turner talked in-depth about his desire to win a championship, and why Milwaukee was the right place to do that. Sadly, the Bucks have been abysmal, and now Giannis wants out. This has to leave Turner filled with regret.

The 6’11 big man is in his prime and just played in the NBA Finals with the Indiana Pacers last season. Fans have seen the block numbers decline, and everyone knows this is the 29-year-old’s best chance to be an impactful piece of a championship roster. He is playing well in Milwaukee, but the talent around him is not enough. Things will only get worse if Giannis is traded elsewhere.

There is no guarantee the Greek Freak gets moved, but the Bucks’ chances of contending are finished. They are ten games under .500 and already four games out of the Play-In Tournament. Milwaukee has been horrendous without Giannis, and the superstar has little reason to play for the franchise ever again. This must leave Turner questioning his decision.

Things have not gone as planned for Myles Turner

Turner got paid and finally escaped Indiana after years of trade rumors. The big man clearly wanted to stay, but the Pacers were trying to lowball him. He wisely moved on, but things haven’t worked in Milwaukee either.

The Bucks are 3-13 in games Giannis has missed this season. Even if he remains in Milwaukee, he is out four to six weeks with a calf injury. The Bucks will be so buried in the standings by the time he is healthy that there will be zero reason to return. They should be focused on getting a lottery pick and kick-starting a rebuild.

Turner likely won’t want to be a part of that. He got a taste of the NBA Finals and is eager to get back. The 6’11 big man turns 30 in March and wants to play for a contender. The Bucks may trade him before the Feb. 5 deadline or in the offseason. If Giannis gets dealt, Turner will likely follow.

The big man was one of the top free agents available last summer, but cap space was limited. The Bucks had to get creative to bring Turner to Milwaukee. It is unclear who, but several teams should have interest in a stretch five capable of protecting the rim. Turner’s unique skill set unlocked the Pacers offense. He has long been rumored to the Lakers, who need a starting center. Some team will make an offer if the Bucks put Turner on the trade block.

Nobody regrets their offseason choice more than Myles Turner because the Milwaukee Bucks are no longer a contender. He wants to win, but things haven’t worked out. Now, Giannis wants to be traded, which will only make things worse.

Turner is under contract through 2029, so a trade is the only thing that will get him out of this mess. If one doesn’t materialize, he will be stuck on a rebuilding team for years to come. His regret in signing with the Bucks could grow quickly, so stay tuned to see how it all plays out.