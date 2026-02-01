Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown isn’t afraid to voice his opinion about whether or not Derrick White deserves to be a 2026 NBA All-Star.
Brown defended his teammates case for the All-Star Game in a new live stream.
“I think D-White should be an All-Star,” Brown said. “He’s been playing well. He’s available, he’s played in damn near every game this season, where guys take games off.”
Per usual, White has been a steady force for the Celtics through the first half of the 2025-26 NBA season, stepping up amid massive roster changes.
White has appeared in 46 games, all as a starter, averaging 34.1 minutes per contest. He is posting 17.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game, while shooting 39.1% from the field, 32.2% from three-point range, and 89.0% from the free-throw line.
White’s scoring represents a career-high mark, reflecting his increased usage in Boston’s offense during a period of roster adjustments. His playmaking has also risen, and he continues to provide elite defense; his blocks and steals contribute to the Celtics’ strong defensive identity. In recent outings, he delivered a season-high 12 assists in one game and showed versatility with multi-category performances, such as 15 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists in another.
Despite some shooting variability, including a noted dip in efficiency during parts of January, White’s overall contributions remain vital. He has embraced a larger leadership role, mentoring younger players on the team following offseason changes.
With the Celtics sitting at 30-18, White’s two-way reliability positions him as a key piece for Boston’s push toward the playoffs. His consistent production and defensive impact make him a strong candidate for recognition, as echoed by teammates and coaches earlier in the season.
