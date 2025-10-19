Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Wear Two Very Different Takes on the LBD

In a night of throwbacks, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber opted for a classic LBD—kind of.

Friends and family stepped out for the tenth anniversary celebrations of Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics in Los Angeles last night (October 18). Among them, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Gabbriette, a host of beauty influencers, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber. The evening leant into the 2016 King Kylie vibe—Kylie herself donned a bubblegum pink wig and matching latex dress—but Kendall and Hailey stayed firmly in their more understated style lexicons.

Photo: Backgrid

Kendall wore a vintage Calvin Klein mini dress in suede blue with a glossy vintage Gucci clutch bag and pointed stilettos, while Hailey opted for a corset-style black dress with thin spaghetti straps, a low-slung belted waist, and high slit to the thigh, paired with black Saint Laurent pumps. Both kept their hair long and loose, and makeup minimal.

The LBD is endlessly customizable, a tried and true look that the model and Rhode founder will often turn to with the help of the stylist they share, Danielle Goldberg. Sometimes it’s vintage—and we know both women have a penchant for matching archival finds, as well as the occasional dalliance with Brandy Melville—or via The Row and Saint Laurent.

Photo: Backgrid Photo: Backgrid

A recent trip to Paris Fashion Week saw the pair embrace the opposite ends of their going-out style. You could call it a battle of minimalism versus maximalism; Jenner channeled a true French girl with a plushy black robe coat over a pair of classic dress pants with leather ballet flats, while Bieber donned a sheer leopard-print mini dress and paired it with a pair of platform leather knee-high boots. It’s rare the two diverge, but when they do, it always remains within their polished, put together sartorial realm. And whether it’s a ‘little black’ or ‘little blue’ dress, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber will certainly hit the mark.