Kevin Nash wishes Je’Von Evans was ‘more urban’, less ‘Mr. Bojangles’

“He’s an incredible athlete. He’s a little bit too fucking Mr. Bojangles for me. I wish he was a little bit more urban. I understand it’s Netflix. I understand there’s a big fucking world out there besides the one that fucking 66-year-old Detroit boy Kevin Nash wants, but I just want him to have a little bit of an edge.
But if he’s not going to have an edge, then, he knows how to throw — he can strike, he throws a good punch. Fucking take your time, and throw a good punch. Maybe put two or three together. Something where fucking you tell me,‘If this shit was real, all this athleticism I have, I can use.’ Not ‘if this shit was real, motherfucker, I would cartwheel off your motherfucking body like you would never see’ [laughs].”