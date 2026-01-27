Kick streamer Cuffem gets his YouTube channel banned

YouTube has banned Cameron “Cuffem” Jordan’s channel while he claims the suspension is baseless and that he will appeal the decision. Here’s what we know about it.

Cuffem is a Kick streamer known for his provocative content that has led to drama with other streamers and punishments on some social and streaming platforms. The streamer is also active on YouTube where he posts reaction videos, and he recently promised that he would reach 100,000 subscribers “this year.”

YouTube however has taken down Cuffem’s channel before he could achieve the milestone, raising questions about what the streamer did to incur the video giant’s wrath.

Why did YouTube ban Cuffem?

YouTube banned Cuffem for violating the platform’s policy on “harassment and cyberbullying.”

Cuffem noticed that YouTube had taken down his channel when he tried to open it during a Kick livestream. The streamer showed his live viewers his YouTube dashboard, which displayed that his channel was banned for “harassment and cyberbullying.” The notification also stated that Cuffem has one year to appeal the suspension, and the streamer expressed his intention to do so as soon as possible.

Neither Cuffem nor YouTube revealed the offending content that led to the action against his channel, but the streamer hinted that it was because of the last video he had uploaded there. He also claimed that YouTube has “double standards,” alleging that he himself was a regular victim of bullying without any action being taken against those who go after him.

Image credit: Cuffem

Fans were quick to point out that the last video Cuffem posted on YouTube was a reaction to

Gigi’s latest allegations against ex-boyfriend Kai Cenat. While the video has disappeared alongside Cuffem’s YouTube channel, it’s said that Cuffem had accused Gigi of cheating and of being a “gold digger.”

This isn’t the first time Cuffem has gotten in trouble because of his words.

Kick itself had banned Cuffem

in October 2025 after the streamer threatened someone during a live broadcast. Cuffem’s suspension was eventually lifted, and he has continued streaming his provocative and eyebrow-raising brand of content.

He was also involved in

drama with Rangesh “N3on” Mutama

after the latter switched from streaming on Kick to broadcasting live on Twitch.

Cuffem didn’t handle losing his YouTube channel well, claiming that he is innocent and that people are “trying to get rid of him.” He alleged that his channel was terminated, not just banned. The streamer revealed that YouTube had been earning him approximately $40,000 to $50,000, which is less than his

Kick KCIP revenue

but explains why he was so upset, even threatening to get lawyers involved should it prove necessary.

It remains to be seen whether Cuffem really does take a legal route, and if his YouTube channel should ever return.





Feature image credit: Cuffem