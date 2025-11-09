For week 10 of the NFL, the final two teams taking the field will be the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the matchup.
In the absence of RB1 for the Los Angeles Chargers, backup RB Kimani Vidal has filled the hole in the Chargers’ run game nicely. He is coming off a down week in week nine’s contest against the Tennessee Titans. He only had 12 rushes for 3o yards in the contest. The week before the Minnesota Vikings, he had 127 scrimmage yards. In the game against the Vikings, he had a 74% snap share, and against the Titans, he had a 72% snap share.
He will have a tougher opponent in week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are allowing the 14th fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL, where the Titans were allowing the 6th most. The Steelers have also held opposing RB1s to under 50 scrimmage yards in their last two games. This includes Indianapolis Colts RB Johnathan Taylor. Vidal’s under on his receiving+rushing yards total is definitely the prop to take.
Pittsburgh Steelers RB1 Jaylen Warren has showcased his complementary pass-catching and rushing game throughout the season. He is, however, coming off a bit of a low in week nine in scrimmage yards, posting just 29 yards. He should get back to a bigger total in week 10 against the Chargers.
Los Angeles in there last seven games have allowed five RB1s over Warren’s 79.5 rushing+receiving yard total.
Justin Herbert has continued to ball out, especially in the past three weeks. He has covered the over on his combined rushing+passing yards total for Sunday night, set at 286.5 in all of his past three games. Coming into a matchup, this looks likely to happen again.
The past three QBs have covered this Herbert prop on passing yards alone against the Steelers. They have averaged 348 passing yards per game over the last three games against Pittsburgh. With this and the upside Herbert has as a rusher makes taking the over on this prop a no-brainer.
Keenan Allen and Justin Herbert’s connection has slowed down a bit, but it has a real chance to heat back up come this week against the Steelers. In the first three weeks of the season, Allen had a touchdown in weeks one through three; since then, he has found the end zone one time.
The Steelers are a poor passing defense, allowing the most passing yards per game in the NFL, and in their latest game, they gave up a TD to a WR2.
