Dalton Knecht’s 2025 season had a weird blip in it. For a brief moment, the Los Angeles Lakers forward was a member of the Charlotte Hornets after he was traded for Mark Williams. However, Williams failed his physical, causing the trade to be rescinded and for Knecht to return to LA. He would then finish the season with the team without any issues and continues to be there.

However, the trade rumors continued to flow around Knecht. If anything, the Lakers’ failed trade only proved that the team was willing to trade him for the right price. It seems like this season, Knecht is once again on the trade block and is a real candidate to switch teams by February.

“Another player to watch in terms of possible fresh starts is the Lakers’ Dalton Knecht, who was traded to Charlotte a year ago before being forced to return to LA when the purple and gold rescinded its deal to acquire Mark Williams from the Hornets,” Marc Stein reported on his recent blog post.

Knecht, a second-round pick by the Lakers last season, has fallen out of the rotation. While the forward’s scoring abilities are solid enough and he’s a great shooter from deep, his issues on the defensive end have not gotten significantly better. As a result, Knecht remains in JJ Redick’s doghouse, getting a few minutes here and there but never really getting a solidified role.

Three weeks ago, Knecht got an extended look after a short stint in the G League. Redick spoke about what he wanted to see from the Lakers forward in the next few games.

“Play hard, that’s been the biggest point of emphasis for him all season,” Redick said, per ClutchPoints’ David Yapkowitz. “He’s not going to be judged on whether he makes or misses shots. . .when you go through a stretch where you feel like your team isn’t playing hard, you got to play the things that are consistently playing hard. I think he’s had some really good moments already this season. I think for him, probably the next week or so, he’s going to have consistent playing time and consistent opportunities.”

