Ludacris, Morgan Wade, and Carter Faith have all officially dropped out of the Rock the Country Music Festival.

The festival, which celebrates the 250th anniversary of the United States of America, will be held in eight small towns across the country from May to September. Some of the headliners include Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Jelly Roll, Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, Brooks & Dunn, and Ella Langley, among others.

Ludacris was the first artist to drop out last week, with his rep telling Rolling Stone that he was never supposed to be on the lineup, and that his inclusion had been the result of a “mix-up.”

“Lines got crossed and he wasn’t supposed to be on there,” the rep said.

Wade and Faith followed in the rapper’s footsteps, quietly canceling their appearances without a public explanation. As of Monday, Jan. 26, the Rock the Country website has removed Ludacris and Wade’s names, while Faith’s name has yet to be taken down.

Though the three performers have not shared insight into why they backed out of the festival, the event has been dubbed a “MAGA fest” online, as headliners like Kid Rock and Aldean are vocal supporters of PresidentDonald Trump.

RELATED: ’70s Rock Icon Misses First Concert in 51 Years Due to Illness

According to their website, Rock the Country is “more than just a festival, it’s a celebration of community, tradition, and the spirit that’s carried America through 250 years.”

“It’s where neighbors become friends, families come together under the wide-open sky, and folks from every walk of life share the simple joy of great music and good company,” the description continued. “As we honor this milestone 250th year, every song, every laugh and every toast feels a little bigger. It’s a chance to look around and appreciate the strength of our towns, the stories that shaped us, and the moments we’ll be talking about long after the lights go down.”

RELATED: Jelly Roll Says He Feared His Heart Would Give Out Before 200-Lb Weight Loss

While promoting the festival on Instagram, Kid Rock wrote, “It’s 2026, America turns 250, and Rock The Country is marking the moment the right way: loud music, small towns, and the people who make this country great.”

Rock the Country kicks off in Bellville, Texas, in May before heading to Bloomingdale, Georgia, that same month. Throughout the summer, the festival will make stops in South Dakota, Kentucky, South Carolina, Michigan and Florida before closing with a two-day musical event in Hamburg, New York, in September.

🎬 SIGN UP for Parade’s Daily newsletter to get the latest pop culture news & celebrity interviews delivered right to your inbox 🎬

This story was originally published by Parade on Jan 26, 2026, where it first appeared in the News section. Add Parade as a Preferred Source by clicking here.