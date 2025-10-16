In League of Legends esports, international tournaments mean everything. For most fans, it doesn’t really matter that T1 hasn’t won an LCK title in over three years because on the international stage, when the lights are brightest, T1 shines brightest. That’s what everyone tunes in to watch.

In the history books, the regional leagues are drowned out by the brightest lights Lolesports has to offer. It doesn’t matter if you win the LPL or LCK. If you can’t translate that to Worlds, you’re branded a choker.

But international tournaments are a different kind of competition. They test mastery of a single patch in a high-stakes, breakneck environment. Domestic competition tests teams as they ramp up into peak form, always trying to outpace their opponents to stay at the top of the pack. It’s important to remember the players who define a year of domestic gameplay. Even if they falter abroad, these players can still change how the game is played.

To help scale these highlight players against their opponents, we enlisted the help of SAP’s Lolesports data. Across an entire year of regional games against a variety of opponents, it takes a lot to stand out statistically. These players are just that good.

LCK: Gen.G Chovy

Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon is the reason this list exists. He’s the crownless king — Mr. Domestic. He may not have Faker’s accolades or achievements, but his individual skill is untouchable. He turns every LCK split into his personal highlight reel; he makes the best mid laners in the world look like amateurs.

Chovy first drew attention for his unbelievable laning phase prowess, but struggled to capitalize on his leads in the late game. In recent years, he’s rounded out his play. Nowadays, he’s also the best teamfighting mid laner in the world.

With an unbelievable 75.76% winrate in the LCK 2025, Chovy’s core statistics are absurd. He boasts a 6.43 KDA (#1), 789.74 damage per minute (#1), 9.54 CS per minute (#1), and 454.69 gold per minute (#1). Only Heo “ShowMaker” Su has more solo kills than him — and that’s by a margin of one.

In the history of the game, no one has ever laned like Chovy. Over 99 games in the LCK, arguably playing against the most talent-stacked pool in the world, he’s a force of nature by ten minutes into the game; as the laning phase ends, Chovy averages 5.05 CS, 109 gold, and 172 XP ahead of his opponent. He’s had a CS lead at 10 minutes in 61.62% of his games this year. His average CSD is higher than the next two mid laners combined.

Oh, and he does it alone. At 10 minutes, Chovy has the lowest ally jungle proximity and the third-lowest ally support proximity in the LCK.

That’s why Gen.G gives him counterpick whenever possible — at 37%, Chovy has the lowest blind-pick rate of any LCK mid laner, far behind players like Kim “Zeka” Geon-woo and Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok, who sit at 58%. GEN also plays to let Chovy ride out the early game on his own; Gwak “Bdd” Bo-seong’s kill participation at 14 minutes is 10 percentage points higher than Chovy’s, one of the lowest in the league. They keep the map stable, letting him vacuum resources and play for his own lead.

The thought process is simple: Make Chovy’s life as easy as possible, and you’ll win easily.

Chovy graphic LCK stats 2025: 75.76% WR, 6.43 KDA (#1), 789.74 damage per minute (#1), 9.54 CS per minute (#1), 454.69 gold per minute (#1), at 10 minutes ahead 5.05 CS (#1), 109.46 gold (#2), 172.01 XP (#1), 21 solokills (#2), 24 unique champions (#2)

**Stats exclude mid laners with less than 20 games played in the LCK this year.

LEC: Karmine Corp Canna

Kim “Canna” Chang-dong may be one of the most under-appreciated players in the modern history of Lolesports. Before the greatest League of Legends roster of all time earned — and then lost — Choi “Zeus” Woo-je, the roster’s core made their debut with Canna.

That ex-T1 pedigree brought lofty expectations, and Canna has lived up to them in the LEC. On any given weekend, any jungler, mid laner, ADC, or support from the LEC’s top four teams could claim to be the best in their role — but not in the top lane.

All year, KOI, G2, and FNC scrambled to offset Canna’s massive top lane leads in efforts to topple KC, but they’d largely failed; Alex “Myrwn” Pastor Villarejo, Sergen “BrokenBlade” Çelik, and Óscar “Oscarinin” Muñoz Jiménez just couldn’t outperform him consistently. Vitality’s rookie top laner, Kaan “Naak Nako” Oka, came closest — but still couldn’t match Canna’s level.

It wasn’t until KC’s final series, played in front of thousands in Madrid, that Canna finally cracked. His 2025 season was brilliant overall, but he was a notable weak point during KC’s final series; Oscarinin, despite a vastly weaker year overall, whipped the crowd into a frenzy by finding unbelievable solokills against a player who had — all year — proven himself nearly untouchable.

With a 66.67% domestic win rate, the highest in the league, despite KC’s failure to qualify for MSI or Worlds, Canna had a 4.55 KDA (#2), 25 solokills (#1), 8.22 CS per minute (#2), and 411.05 gold per minute (#1). In core stats, he battles for the top with Naak Nako and Brokenblade, but those aren’t the measure of a good top laner. A truly dominant top laner can capitalize on the 2v1, snowballing leads with their jungler’s help; can dominate the 1v1, finding consistent victories when isolated; and can thrive in the 1v2, absorbing enemy jungle pressure.

Canna, despite one of the lowest jungle proximity stats in the league (3.80, #7), has been remarkably consistent in lane: he has the highest CSD (2.61, #1), GD (114.12, #1), and second-highest XPD (53.45, #1) of any top laner at 10 minutes. Across 78 games this year, he’s been ahead CS at 10 minutes for exactly half of them — despite having to blind pick (52.56%, #4) far more than the other All-Pro-caliber top laners (BrokenBlade: 37.70%, #9, Naak Nako: 31.82%, #10).

When KC plays for Canna, he can often win the game on his own — but that’s not what makes him terrifying. Even when rookie phenom Caliste “Caliste” Henry-Hennebert received all of the team’s resources, Canna kept his game stable, found advantages over his lane opponents, and set himself up to dominate teamfights. That was, at least, until internal turmoil got the better of KC and their run came to an end against FNC. They may have stumbled in the end, but Canna made his mark on the LEC this year.

Canna graphic LEC 2025 stats: 4.55 KDA (#2), 25 solokills (#1), 8.22 CS per minute (#2), and 411.05 gold per minute (#1), JPROX (3.80, #7), CSD@10 (2.61, #1), GD@10 (114.12, #1), XPD@10 (53.45, #2)

LPL: BiliBili Gaming Knight

Zhuo “Knight” Ding is the face — and Golden Left Hand — of the LPL for one reason: He just wins. No matter which team he’s on, no matter who his jungler is, and no matter who he competes against, Knight remains one of the most individually talented, high-impact players in the world.

That said, Knight’s impact doesn’t show in lane. At 10 minutes, he averages 1.09 CS (#7), 76.14 gold (#3), and 59.44 (#4) ahead of his opponent. His core late-game measures like CS per minute (8.63, #5) or DPM (685.75, #2) aren’t terribly remarkable either. What’s really impressive, though, is that he generates more gold (426.29, #1) than any other mid laner.

Knight simply doesn’t need a massive lead to find outplays — this year, he’s achieved a staggering 54 solokills (#1). In contrast, mid laners Cui “Shanks” Xiao-Jun and Kim “Karis” Hong-jo, who round out the solokill podium, have 51 solokills this year combined. Before 10 minutes, Knight participates in more kills than any other player in his role (29.10%, #1), and the trend remains true throughout the game; he’s got the highest KP of any mid laner (29.47%, #1), almost three percentage points higher than second place.

This is all with Knight flying solo more often than other mid laners. BLG’s main jungler in 2025, Yang “Beichuan” Lin, has struggled throughout the year, and Knight’s jungle proximity measures are middling. He doesn’t receive particular support from his support or jungle, but remains the most reliable and dangerous player on BLG by far; his playstyle stifles his opponents without him needing to dominate lane. He manages to participate in skirmishes, snowball his teammates, and pick up kills while the lane phase support goes to other players.

At first glance, Knight’s laning stats look unimpressive. Once you contextualize them, though, they’re almost unbelievable.

Knight graphic LCK 2025 stats: 24 unique champions (#1), 54 solokills (#1), CS per minute (8.63, #5), DPM (685.75, #2), GPM (426.29, #1), KP (29.47%, #1), KP @10 (29.10), +1.09 CS@10 (#7), +76.14 gold@10 (#3), and +59.44@10 (#4)

**Stats exclude mid laners with less than 20 games played in the LPL this year.

LTA North: FlyQuest Inspired

Kacper “Inspired” Słoma is the best jungler in the West, and it’s not close.

The key to FlyQuest’s success, ever since the roster’s debut at the start of 2024, has always been Inspired’s ingenuity, flexibility, and game sense. According to everyone — from his opponents to casters and analysts — he’s allergic to mistakes. No matter what, he’ll build individual leads, position perfectly in teamfights, and carry the team to wins. Despite the praise, his stats don’t jump off the page.

With FLY’s exceptional year (80.39% winrate, #1), Inspired easily claims the highest KDA in the league (7.35, #1), almost a full point higher than Cloud9’s Robert “Blaber” Huang (6.46, #2). Blaber, though, beats Inspired in key measures of carry jungle players: Blaber’s CS per minute (7.22, #1) and gold per minute (385.49, #1) stats both narrowly edge out Inspired (CSPM: 7.20, #2, GPM: 383.85, #2).

Critics deride Inspired as an herbivore jungler, arguing that he builds leads by powerfarming. In their eyes, he powerfarms while his team handles their lanes alone. To some extent, the stats back that up. Inspired’s first blood rate (7.84%, #8) and kill participation (15.32, #7) are among the lowest in the league.

Somehow, though, Blaber’s stats indicate that he also outfarms Inspired: Blaber is ahead CS in more of his games (61.11%, #1) than Inspired (56.86, #2), has a larger average CS lead at 10 minutes (3.53, #1) than Inspired CSD (3.58, #2), and is ahead more XP at 10 minutes, on average, (74.91, #1) than Inspired (62.31, #2). At 10 minutes, Inspired only beats Blaber in XP differential — 122.63 to 107.33.

Perhaps the most damning stat of all is that Inspired’s damage share after 10 minutes (16.84%) isn’t even a podium finish among junglers. The archetypal farming carry jungler seemingly can’t even farm or carry. So, then, why isn’t this about Blaber?

First, the nature of the LTA format meant C9 and FLY didn’t face the same opponents. Split 3’s Pick-and-Play stage, for example, meant that C9 consistently faced weaker opponents than FLY — at least in theory. For junglers and supports, stats reflect team dominance, playstyle, and results far more than individual performance.

Second, while stats are useful, they don’t always tell the whole story. Right now, there aren’t great stats to track tempo advantages, information denial, or skirmish coordination. Inspired’s core skills — in the eyes of his opponents and his allies — are his abilities to read, predict, and navigate the flow of the game. Gank-heavy players like Blaber aren’t better or worse by nature, but they’ll naturally dominate most jungle stats.

When it comes down to it, the best way to assess Inspired’s skills is the power of consensus: Every pro player in the LTA gives him the respect he deserves.

Inspired graphic LTA 2025 stats: Winrate (80.39%, #1), unique champions played (51, T-2), CSPM (7.20, #2), GPM (383.85, #2), FB (7.84%, #8), KP (15.32, #7), % games ahead in CS (56.86, #2), CSD (3.58, #2), GD (62.31, #2), XPD (122.63, #1)

**Stats exclude junglers with less than 5 games played in the LTA North this year.

LCP: CTBC Flying Oyster Doggo

Chiu “Doggo” Tzu-Chuan is an unbelievable talent — one of the best the AIPAC has ever produced. On the international stage, he’s never merely been an impressive player from a weaker region. He contends with the best ADCs in the world. At MSI, he found 2v2 kills against Gumayusi and Keria, found teamfight-winning plays against Anyone’s Legend, and smashed Europe’s best bot lane duo into the ground. Domestically, his opponents are comically outmatched.

With a 77.27% winrate — CFO haven’t dropped a series in the LCP all year — Doggo has the highest KDA (7.53, #1), kill participation (35.66, #1), DPM (762.79, #1), and gold per minute (483.59, #1) in the league. He’s the platonic ideal of an ADC; he excels at the fundamentals required of the role.

Though GAM Trần “Artemis” Quốc Hưng and PSG Lu “Betty” Yu-Hung both played more games domestically than Doggo — 71 and 75 to Doggo’s 66 — they fall behind even in sheer count stats. Doggo has 18 unique champion picks (Artemis 17, Betty: 17), 22 solokills (Artemis: 4, Betty: 12), and 18 2v2 kills (Artemis: 10, Betty 13).

Doggo may have drawn international praise for his lane aggression alongside Ling “Kaiwing” Kai Wing at MSI, but his laning phase doesn’t stand out statistically compared to other top-tier LCP bot laners. At 10 minutes, he averages a 1.18 CS lead (#3), 88.77 gold lead (#2), and a 59.83 XP deficit (#7); that’s because CFO doesn’t play to funnel him like MVKE does for Nguyễn “Shogun” Văn Huy.

Compared to other LCP ADCs, Doggo has a middling ally jungle proximity (11.65, #4) with the highest ally support proximity (62.38, #1). Shogun, on the other hand, has the highest ally jungle proximity (13.41, #1) and the lowest ally support proximity (55.51, #7). While Doggo participates in early skirmishes, with Kaiwing — his 28% kill participation at 14 minutes is significantly higher than every other support — Shogun locks himself in lane (15.46 KP14, #7) and allows his support Nguyễn “SiuLoong” Hoàng Lam to roam the map.

All year, Yu “Junjia” Chun-Chia and Doggo have been CFO’s engine, especially on the international stage. They’ve outplayed, outmaneuvered, and outperformed some of the best teams in the world, but not always as the core carries. Anyone on this team can take the game into their hands, and Doggo clearly knows it: He’ll kill you in lane — without drawing resources from his team — then he’ll rotate to skirmishes and win the game on the spot.

Doggo graphic LCP 2025 stats: 18 unique champion picks (#1), 22 solokills (#1), 18 2v2 kills (#1), KDA (7.53, #1), kill participation (35.66, #1), DPM (762.79, #1), and gold per minute (483.59, #1)

**Stats exclude ADCs with less than 20 games played in the LCP this year.

LTA South: paiN TitaN

Alexandre “TitaN” Lima dos Santos has been, for the last several years, the pride and joy of Brazilian League of Legends as well as one of the few players in Brazil’s history to qualify for the Swiss Stage.

Domestically, TitaN manages to set himself apart despite heavy competition in his role. Since the era of fan favorite ADC Felipe “brTT” Gonçalves da Rocha, Brazilian ADCs have been international-class — and with standout years from rising talents Andrey “Ayu” Saraiva and Guilherme “Rabelo” Rabelo Muniz, that trend seems set to continue. It only makes TitaN’s longevity and consistency at the top of his role in the CBLOL (and now LTAS) more impressive.

With the highest winrate of any of the LTAS ADCs (61.54%, #1), TitaN’s KDA doesn’t immediately stand out (5.84, #5). Of course, that’s likely because of his unbelievable aggression: He’s tied for the most solokills (6, T-#1) and found the most 2v2 kills (22, #1) of any ADC in the league — LTAS ADCs average 5 2v2 kills this year.

But none of that is as impressive as TitaN’s resource generation: He secures more CS per minute (9.93, #1) and generates more gold per minute (467.46, #1) than his competition. He also boasts the league’s second-highest proportion of games with a CS lead (53.85%, #2) and XP lead at 10 (84.90, #2) — behind only Rabelo, a standout rookie talent, in both categories.

At 10 minutes, TitaN has the second-best CSD (2.59, #2) and third-best GD (105.25), with Ayu sneaking ahead — if narrowly — in both categories. Importantly, though, TitaN’s aggression is matched by significant enemy jungle attention: He has the highest enemy jungle proximity of any ADC (5.45, #1), despite one of the lowest ally jungle proximities of any ADC (9.80, #6). Ayu also stays a little closer, on average, to his support than TitaN, with a slightly higher support proximity this year.

TitaN has stiff competition from the suite of elite ADCs in Brazil, and the stats prove it: Rabelo, Ayu, and Brance have made strong cases for themselves throughout the year — at least statistically. Of the three, TitaN has been the most consistent under the most pressure. He’s built impressive advantages off of unparalleled aggression and preserved those leads despite heavy attention from the enemy — all while playing on the LTA’s biggest stages.

With paiN’s instability this year, the young gun ADCs on other teams have taken the limelight. Still, even though TitaN didn’t make Worlds this year, he remains the most accomplished carry in the region’s international history, and his incredible stats show that he isn’t the old man on the block. Matheus “Morttheus” Motta may have won the ticket to Worlds, but TitaN remains the target that Brazil’s prodigies must aim for.

TitaN graphic LTA 2025 stats: winrate (61.54, #1), KDA (5.84, #5), solokills (6, T-#1), 2v2 kills (18, #1), CSPM (9.93, #1), GPM (467.46, #1), Kill participation (33.50%, #2), DPM (803.57, #2), % games ahead in CS (53.85%, #2),

**Stats exclude ADC’s with less than 10 games played in the LTA Sul this year.

‍