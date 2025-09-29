Lewis Hamilton has shared an update with fans on the health of his much-loved dog, Roscoe, after withdrawing from a Pirelli tyre test due to the bulldog being admitted to hospital.
Hamilton had been set to participate in Pirelli’s testing of 2026 tyres at the Mugello Circuit in Italy on Friday, but the seven-time World Champion was replaced by Ferrari reserve driver Zhou Guanyu.
In a social media post, Hamilton told his followers that Roscoe was in a coma after being treated for pneumonia.
“Please keep Roscoe in your thoughts. I want to keep you all updated,” Hamilton wrote on Friday.
“Roscoe caught pneumonia again and was struggling to breathe. He was admitted into hospital and sedated to calm him while they did checks on him and during the process his heart stopped.
“They managed to get a heartbeat back and now he’s in a coma. We don’t know whether he will wake from this. Tomorrow we’ll try to wake him up. I’m by his side and want to thank you all for your prayers and support.”
Hamilton’s post was met with well wishes from his followers, including former team mate George Russell who wrote: “Thinking of you mate.”
Roscoe – who has his own Instagram account followed by 1.3 million fans – has been a regular fixture by Hamilton’s side since 2013, with the Briton’s beloved dog joining him at many Grands Prix over the years.