Light showers, chances of thundestorms and gusty winds – NBC 7 San Diego

What to Know
- Showers should move in for Wednesday morning’s commute
- Rain totals could be around 0.25″-0.5″ or higher. The afternoon looks to be drier and cloudy.
- We’ll have a slight chance for a shower on Thursday with lingering moisture. So far, Friday and the weekend look dry with seasonable highs.
Showers moved in on Wednesday morning thanks to a low-pressure system that is also bringing chances of thunderstorms and gusty winds.
“A low-pressure system from the west will bring showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms for late [Tuesday] and Wednesday,” the National Weather Service said in its most recent forecast. “There will be strong south winds [Tuesday] afternoon through Wednesday morning along and below the desert slopes of the San Bernardino County mountains with gusts to 45-55 mph and isolated gusts to 65 mph.”
Rain totals could be in the neighborhood of a quarter-inch, but some areas may get a half-inch or more, Parveen said.
Wednesday afternoon looks to be drier and cloudy.
There is a slight chance for a shower on Thursday, with lingering moisture, Parveen said. So far, Friday and the weekend look dry with seasonable highs, which will be cooler than what we’ve seen lately.
Some computer models are showing slight rain chances on Sunday, although others keep us dry until Monday.
Next week’s storm system looks cooler, with more rain for Southern California possible and a chance of wintry weather in our mountains.