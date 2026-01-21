Live updates: Trump en route to Davos, where his Greenland threats top agenda

US govenors say Trump’s Greenland ambitions are “dumb as hell” and “a little weird.”
US governors speaking on a panel hosted by CNN’s Richard Quest criticized President Donald Trump’s attempts to acquire Greenland, calling the idea “dumb as hell” and “a little weird.”
“I’m incredibly concerned. Over the course of just one year, this president has taken America from being (the) leader of the free world to the bully on the playground,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said at the World Economic Forum panel on Wednesday.
“This Greenland play by the president is dumb as hell,” Beshear added. “This policy… is so damaging, so concerning – and this is not who we are.”
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, said Trump had pushed Europe to “focus on their defense more,” but described the Greenland proposal as “a little weird.”
“I’ll admit (it), because we can already put military bases on Greenland,” Stitt said.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also voiced concern, warning the fallout from the proposal would take “a long time to recover from.”
“We’re one year into a four-year term and the amount of damage that’s been done is going to have a long, long tail — for us competitively, for our stature in the world, for trust amongst allies,” she said.
On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, CNN briefly spoke to Whitmer, who said she had “a lot of thoughts” on Greenland, before adding: “What the hell?”
