Anfield. For Everton, this is a ground where hopes of success are routinely quashed. And it’s the same for their manager David Moyes.

Everton have yet to win at Liverpool’s home ground in front of a crowd in the 21st Century. Their only triumph there in the past 25 years came during the Covid pandemic in 2021 under the stewardship of Carlo Ancelotti.

Moyes has failed in all of his 22 attempts, with a number of clubs, to win a game at Anfield.

On Saturday, Everton visit a Liverpool side who are Premier League champions, are enjoying a perfect start to their season, and have British record signing Alexander Isak set to make his top-flight debut for them.

But are the Reds more vulnerable than their form suggests? Arne Slot’s side have let a two-goal lead slip on three occasions this season, albeit recovering to win each time, while Everton have enjoyed a strong start of their own following a summer of unprecedented recruitment.

“Liverpool have shown at different times where they have been very good but other times when they have shown some vulnerability when they have conceded goals,” said Moyes.

“We will have to try and take advantage of those moments. We played them last year at Anfield and lost to an offside goal and we want to try and run them close again and maybe this time things will go in our favour.”

Before this weekend’s meeting of the Merseyside rivals, BBC Sport examines the task facing Moyes and his men.