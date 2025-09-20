Mohamed Salah and Hugo Ekitike have started just five games together for Liverpool and the Egyptian’s comments on his partnership with the Frenchman have been proven right

Hugo Ekitike missed two glorious chances against Atletico Madrid (Image: CameraSport via Getty Images)

Hugo Ekitike’s glaring miss against Atletico Madrid underscored Mohamed Salah‘s point that the Liverpool pair are not yet in sync. The Reds clinched a thrilling 3-2 victory over the Spanish titans on Wednesday in their opening Champions League match of the season.

Marcos Llorente’s double nullified early goals from Andy Robertson and Salah, but it was skipper Virgil van Dijk who soared highest to nod a header past Jan Oblak in the 92nd minute, securing the win at Anfield.

There was still time left on the clock as the Reds pressed for a fourth before the final whistle sounded. Dominik Szoboszlai fed a pass to Salah, who stormed down the right wing and delivered a cross to Ekitike to finish from close range.

Despite it appearing that the Frenchman would easily steer the ball into the net, he instead botched his shot with his effort sailing over the bar. It was certainly a goal attempt Liverpool supporters have not yet seen from the 23- year-old who has already netted three times for the club this season.

While Ekitike arrived in time for Salah’s pass, he may have misjudged the speed the Egyptian put on the ball, possibly contributing to his regrettable effort on goal.

The missed opportunity lends weight to Salah’s earlier acknowledgement that he hasn’t yet developed an instinctive understanding with Ekitike on the field.

Mohamed Salah clinched a goal and assist in the 3-2 win (Image: Getty Images)

With the duo having only begun five matches alongside each other, it’s hardly alarming, though supporters might choose to monitor this partnership as the season unfolds. Speaking on the Men In Blazers Media Network, the 33-year-old explained that patience would be required when forging connections with his new colleagues, particularly Ekitike.

“So far, I didn’t figure the connections out yet,” said the Liverpool great. “Like with Darwin or Lucho or the guys they used to play in front, or Diogo. I knew where to start with Diogo or Darwin.

“I know where to find them. I knew their game very well, but with Hugo, he’s still new. Sometimes I need the ball in the field. Sometimes we need it in the space. We try to figure that out, through the training sessions or like the videos.

“The manager shows us. So I will figure it out soon because also it’s going to help my game to grow as well.” Ekitike entered the match in the 58th minute following his first-ever demotion to the bench during his Liverpool career, replaced by club-record acquisition Alexander Isak who marked his Reds bow.

Alexander Isak started ahead of Hugo Ekitike to make his Liverpool debut against Atletico Madrid (Image: PA)

The drop to substitute status did nothing to diminish the backing the forward enjoyed from the Anfield faithful, who chanted for the France international both during his warm-up and upon his second-half introduction.

Ekitike was amongst four Frenchmen who featured in the encounter, but it was Atletico’s Antoine Griezmann who provided a particularly meaningful moment for him.

After the final whistle, he exchanged jerseys with the Les Bleus icon who stepped away from international football last year, whilst Ekitike earned his maiden senior cap for France this month.

Captivated by obtaining the 34-year-old’s shirt, Ekitike shared an Instagram story showing himself displaying the jersey before tagging Griezmann with the simple message: “Legend”.

With the opening Merseyside derby of the campaign approaching on Saturday, it’s yet to be determined which attacker Arne Slot will select, with either Cody Gakpo, Isak or Ekitike likely to start amongst the substitutes.