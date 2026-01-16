MT. OLIVET, Ky. (WKRC) – A local school district announced a closure after a “concerning” number of students became ill.
According to a statement posted to the official Robertson County Schools Facebook page, school officials have made the decision to close Robertson County Schools for multiple days due to a “significant increase” in the number of students being sent home because of illness, which has led to “a rise in absenteeism.”
School officials said students falling ill specifically from influenza and strep throat “has reached a concerning level.”
“In light of these developments and after careful consultation with our area health officials, we have made the decision to close Robertson County Schools from Thursday, January 15, through Friday, January 16,” Superintendent Dr. Holbrook wrote in a statement.
Officials said the district will implement non-traditional instruction (NTI) days 4–5.
“We recognize the importance of maintaining educational continuity, and our staff will be available via ParentSquare and email to address any questions or concerns from parents and students during these NTI days,” the statement reads.
The district confirmed that custodians will use the time to “conduct a deep sanitation of our classrooms, restrooms, cafeteria, and buses” to “ensure a safe and healthy environment for all upon our return.”
Parents are advised to sanitize any belongings of children who attended Robertson County Schools as a precaution.
In-person instruction is expected to resume again on Tuesday, January 20, “pending favorable weather conditions.”
Those with questions or concerns were asked to reach out to the school.
“We are here to support you and your family. Thank you for your understanding, cooperation, and commitment to the health of our school community,” the statement concludes.