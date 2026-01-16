ORIGINAL STORY BELOW:
ONEIDA, N.Y. — Firefighters and police are investigating a house fire on Cobb Street in the City of Oneida.
Oneida Police Chief Steve Lowell said fire crews and police remained at the scene this morning.
Lowell said that a passerby called the fire in shortly after 7:30 this morning.
When asked if anyone was hurt, Lowell said that at the moment, they are not saying whether anyone was injured.
Several area fire companies helped the Oneida City Fire Department put out the fire.
Officials have not released more information as the investigation continues.