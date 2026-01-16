Últimas Notícias: UPDATED: Fatal House Fire on Cobb Street in Oneida | LocalWho is Jaxson Dart’s girlfriend Marissa Ayers?Curitiba amplia mutirões contra dengue em 2026 com dois por semanaPrefeitura de Parauapebas renova convênio com a UEPA para oferta de cursos de graduação e pós-graduação – Prefeitura de ParauapebasWintry mix possible Sunday morning across South GeorgiaJeffersonville Police find suspect shot dead while executing warrant in child molestation caseIlhabela começa taxa para turistas na próxima semana – 13/01/2026 – CotidianoSee the list for Friday, Jan. 16, 2026Why iPhone users should update and restart their devices nowSony wiped over 1,000 shovelware games off the PlayStation store without warning, all from a single developerAre there any Arknights: Endfield codes?The Future of New World: What to Expect – NewsCarnaval: Rio terá 459 blocos na rua; confira programação – 15/01/2026 – CotidianoWhat India can learn from China’s approach to improving air quality [Commentary]‘Phineas and Ferb’ Third Movie In the Works at Disney5 dicas para usar plantas na decoração da casaAlejandro Davidovich Fokina downs Valentin Vacherot as title bid gathers pace in Adelaide | ATP TourReported bomb threat forces evacuation of Parkwest Bicycle Casino in Bell Gardens11 Unmissable Crime Dramas Coming In 2026 That Will Have You Completely GrippedResultado Mega Sena 2960: veja números desta quinta-feiraAbodby becomes the top Kick streamer in Jordan, and here’s how‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Trailer Shows Wild 5-Year Time JumpNBA Power Rankings: Suns on the rise, Celtics backslideresultado do sorteio desta quinta-feiraHow to Watch Hornets vs Lakers: Live Stream NBA, TV ChannelThe Philadelphia 76ers And Onyeka Okongwu Are A Perfect MatchWhat Went Down Between Megan Moroney and Riley Green? Rumors Explained and How Ella Langley Fits InLakers reportedly looking to trade Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe VincentWarriors’ Gui Santos: Won’t return ThursdayThe Best Teen Detective Series is Finally Headed to Netflix (But There’s a Catch)resultado do sorteio desta quinta-feiraMichael Rapaport is the best worst person on “The Traitors”Fuvest divulga prazo para mudar opções de curso na USP via EnemTornado em São José dos Pinhais: laudo final é entregue‘Bachelor’ Alum Demi Burnett Slams Colton Underwood Amid His Appearance on ‘The Traitors’Sam Hauser is Making Brad Stevens’ Job Easier as Deadline ApproachesLeBron flerta com ‘triple-double’, e Lakers atropelam os Hawks na NBABlazers Host CJ McCollum, Atlanta Hawks TonightMoraes determina transferência de Bolsonaro para PapudinhaGame Preview: Knicks at Warriors, January 15, 2026PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Islanders | Edmonton OilersBBB 26 polarizado: a delicada posição política dos participantesWhat a Proxy Battle for Warner Bros. Would Look LikeSuns-Pistons on League Pass: 3 things to watch forEmagrecimento na menopausa: veja cuidados para evitar a perda óssea e muscularBBB 26: Relembre tudo o que rolou no reality – 15/01/2026 – BBB26PREVIEW: Blue Jackets look to be heroes as they host CanucksQuanto rendem os R$ 35 milhões da Mega-Sena na poupança, CDB e Tesouro DiretoFamília arrastada por cabeça d’água é salva por PM em GuaratubaAs apostas desportivas dependem de análise de cotas e probabilidades, não apenas de sorteKathleen Kennedy Exits Lucasflim,, Dave Filoni Takes OverNew Mexico State vs Liberty Predictions, Picks, Odds for Thursday, January 15TSA offers $45 backup option for airport travelers without REAL IDAccess Denied9 receitas de forno irresistíveis, rápidas e práticas para experimentar hojeTribunal do Júri de Paranaguá condena dois homens denunciados pelo MPPR por homicídio qualificado ocorrido em 2024 em contexto de “guerra de facções”Live updates: Venezuelan opposition leader Machado says she ‘presented’ Trump with her Nobel Peace PrizeBerlin Film Festival Unveils New 2026 TitlesTime da Premier League propõe que Palmeiras coloque joia em negociação por zagueiro; clube veta e encerra conversasSecret Lair: Rad SuperdropFalecimentos em Curitiba; Obituário desta quinta-feira (15/01)Kyle Chandler Talks ‘The Rip,’ ‘Lanterns,’ ‘Friday Night Lights,’ MoreSampaio Corrêa RJ x Nova Iguaçu – Ao vivo – Campeonato CariocaEm Irati, Ministério Público do Paraná oferece denúncia contra servidor público de 45 anos que fez diversas publicações com apologia ao nazismo nas redes sociaisThe Romantic Tour Adds Second Show at Georgia Tech – Athletics — Georgia Tech Yellow JacketsWhy is Christian Pulisic not starting for AC Milan at Como?Grupo é preso por roubo em farmácia de CuritibaBurgos – Valencia: Choque de ilusión y necesidadLeBron James: Rich Paul’s podcast comments not a reflection of meDylan Edwards reportedly receiving interest from Kansas footballFuncionário é preso por desviar R$ 2 milhões de empresa na RMC‘Save Women’s Sports’ activists react to chaotic SCOTUS hearingComo recuperar dinheiro investido no Banco Master?Potential Southern Snow This Weekend: Reality Or Model Noise?Pedro confessa que traiu a mulherHarry Styles announces fourth solo album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally | Harry Stylesos riscos da aplicação de óleo mineralPreview: Hellas Verona vs Bologna – prediction, team news, lineupsGot $50,000? This Supercharged Space Stock Is a Moonshot in the MakingVerona x Bologna Palpites – Onde Assistir, Horário e Escalações 15/01veja previsão para o fim de semanaClayton Kershaw joins USA for 2026 World Baseball ClassicSources: Jonathan Kuminga demanding trade away from WarriorsB3, Vibra, Camil, Moura Dubeux, Melnick, GPA e mais ações para acompanhar hojeMPPR conclui que houve omissão de socorro no caso de jovem no Pico Paraná e requer ressarcimento aos Bombeiros e indenizaçãoFirst wave of tickets for 2026 Houston Rodeo go on sale TODAY!The Bull Case For Charles Schwab (SCHW) Could Change Following A Wave Of Analyst OptimismThe Send Curitiba na Arena tem programação de 12 horas e ingressos a partir de R$ 75Sophie Turner Becomes Lara CroftAprenda Como Transformar Foto em Vídeo com Inteligência ArtificialElizabeth Smart Opens Up in New Documentary, KidnappedJason Bateman Tries To Make ‘Best Female Actor’ Category All About Him At Golden GlobesJason Momoa’s Underrated 2010s Crime Thriller Series Is A Hidden Gem On NetflixComunidade coreana celebra 60 anos de imigração com eventos em CuritibaRS tem alerta para chuva intensa nesta quarta-feira; veja as regiõesMorgan Stanley MS Q4 2025 earningsIPTU Rio 2026: Como consultar, parcelar e pagar o imposto | Brasil40 anos de condenação nas costasPittsburgh Public Schools sees math proficiency improvingYellow Alert: Tracking areas of snow and frigid weather Thursday