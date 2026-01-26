Lorenzo Musetti vs Taylor Fritz; Jessica Pegula beats Madison Keys; when is Maddison Inglis vs Iga Swiatek; Jannik Sinner vs Luciano Darderi

Todd Woodbridge picked Lorenzo Musetti to beat Taylor Fritz before this fascinating fourth round match got underway.
But a rattled Woodbridge nearly changed his mind as Stan Sport’s Grand Slam Daily host Chris Stubbs dropped some insider knowledge on the doubles legend at late notice.
“Who do I pick? I’m going to go for the single-handed backhand, Musetti,” Woodbridge said.
“I saw him out the front of a bar last night actually,” Stubbs then revealed.
Woodbridge: “OK, well that… can I, can I change?”
Stubbs: “He was out the front, he wasn’t inside. He was out the front, on the corner, so that’s OK.”
Woodbridge: “I didn’t get that bit of info before I made that decision.”
Stubbs: “Some good relaxed vibes, maybe, going into the match.”
Indeed, the preparation is working for Musetti so far.
The world No.5 from Italy leads 6-2, 7-5.