The City of Angels is set to experience a mild bout of weather in the coming days, according to the latest report from the National Weather Service. Today, Angelinos will navigate through patches of dense fog before 10 am, but can expect it to clear u,p leaving a mostly cloudy sky with a gentle high of 69 degrees. Winds will remain tame, shifting to the southwest at around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight, the clouds will persist, and temperatures are slated to dip to a low of approximately 51 degrees, with little to no wind to speak of. The forecast for Thursday comes with a 30 percent chance of rain, amid mostly cloudy conditions and highs topping off near 66 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, “New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.”
As the week progresses, Angelinos may need to keep an umbrella close at hand, with a continued 20 percent chance of rain both Thursday night and Friday. It’s not all grey skies, however, as the weather is expected to partially clear up on Friday, providing partly sunny weather reaching a high near 65 degrees. And then, as the weekend rolls around, Los Angeles residents can look forward to an uptick in sunshine.
Saturday is projected to be sunny, gracing the city with a comfortable high near 69 degrees, and by nightfall, the sky will clear completely, taking temperatures down to the mid-40s. On Sunday, the sunny rhythm continues, matching Saturday’s daytime high. Come Sunday night, Los Angeles will be mostly cloud-covered with the chance of patchy fog developing after 10 pm. Early into the next week, fog remains a morning possibility, yet skies are expected to be mostly sunny with temperatures peaking around 71 on Monday and climbing to 72 on Tuesday, framing apleasant weather narrative for those venturing through the Southland.