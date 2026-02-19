March 2026 lunar eclipse: When it happens, who will see it

Coming up in March, the full moon will dim, darken, and then glow red as Earth’s shadow slides across its face.

The total lunar eclipse will unfold over several hours and reward people willing to wake up early in the morning or in the middle of the night. Unlike a solar eclipse , which requires eye protection and precise timing, a lunar eclipse happens slowly and can be watched safely from just about any place with an unobstructed view of the moon.

Visible across much of North America, this March 3 event will offer a clear demonstration of celestial mechanics in action — a simple way for the public to observe how the sun, Earth, and moon move in relation to one another. The best part: No fancy equipment or technical knowledge is necessary for the experience.

How a lunar eclipse works

A total lunar eclipse happens when Earth moves directly between the sun and the moon during a full moon . That causes the planet to block most of the sunlight that would normally illuminate it.

Earth’s shadow has two main regions: the outer shadow, called the penumbra, and the inner shadow, known as the umbra. The penumbra causes faint dimming that can be hard to notice. But the umbra is much darker. As it sweeps over the moon, the eclipse becomes obvious and the darkened portion spreads until the entire moon is covered.

Rather than disappear in this dark shadow, the moon is bathed in a coppery red or orange color.

A composite image shows the moon’s stages during a total lunar eclipse, as seen from Texas A&M University on March 14, 2025.

Credit: Jon Shapley / Houston Chronicle / Getty Images

When and where to see it

The eclipse will be visible across several time zones. In North and Central America, it will occur in the early morning hours before sunrise. Observers in eastern Asia and Australia will see it in the evening, while those across the Pacific Ocean will experience it over night. This eclipse won’t be visible from Africa or Europe, but more than 40 percent of the world’s population could see some part of the totality phase, if they so desired.

Key stages follow a predictable timeline. The penumbral phase begins at 3:44 a.m. ET / 12:44 a.m. PT on March 3, when the moon first starts to dim. The partial eclipse begins at 4:50 a.m. ET / 1:50 a.m. PT, as the darker shadow becomes clearly visible. Then, totality arrives at 6:04 a.m. ET / 3:04 a.m. PT and lasts until 7:03 a.m. ET / 4:03 a.m. PT. Afterward, the moon gradually brightens as it exits the shadow. The whole show concludes at 9:23 a.m. ET / 6:23 a.m. PT.

For precise local timings, visit TimeandDate.com or the U.S. Naval Observatory ‘s tool.

Why it’s called a ‘blood moon’

By now, you’ve probably figured out that the nickname “blood moon” pays homage to its signature reddish-orange hue. The “why” behind the color is perhaps more intriguing.

Earth’s atmosphere bends and filters sunlight as it passes around the edges of the world. The shorter blue wavelengths scatter, while red and orange light continue onward and reach the moon. The result resembles the warm glow of sunrise and sunset. In effect, light filtered through Earth’s atmosphere tints the lunar surface.

How to watch the total lunar eclipse

A lunar eclipse is one of the easiest sky events to watch because no telescope, filter, or special glasses are needed. A clear line of sight to the moon is all one needs to catch the show.

Binoculars or a small telescope can sharpen surface details and make the color changes easier to see, but that’s optional. A darker location away from bright lights can also improve the view, especially during the totality phase.

The beauty of a lunar eclipse is that if you want to photograph the event, you don’t need special gear to protect your camera. Even a smartphone can capture a spectacular shot. But if you’re looking for advice on how to get the most out of the photo session, companies like B&H Photo and Nikon offer some pro tips.

What else to look for in the sky

As Earth’s shadow darkens the moon, the sky may dazzle with an even bigger show. Stars may be easier to spot because the full moon’s usual glare has faded. During this eclipse, the moon will appear in the direction of the constellation Leo.