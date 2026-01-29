Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi at 'Wuthering Heights' Premiere

NEED TO KNOW Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi appeared at the Los Angeles premiere of Wuthering Heights

Robbie wore a necklace featuring from the late Elizabeth Taylor’s collection

The costars appear in the forthcoming film adaptation of Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi are leaning into method dressing.

On Wednesday, Jan. 28, the costars appeared at the Los Angeles premiere of Wuthering Heights in coordinating looks.

The three-time Oscar nominee wore a form-fitting Schiaparelli gown to the premiere, which featured a nude lace bodice that faded into a dramatic, black-and-red train that resembled the petals of a flower.

Robbie, 35, accessorized the gown with the Cartier Taj Mahal necklace from the Elizabeth Taylor Archive and Estate, the estate confirmed. Richard Burton presented the jewel to Taylor in 1972 for her 40th birthday.

In a red carpet interview, Robbie said she and her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, try to be “intentional” with what she’s wearing and felt that the jewel’s history made it an “appropriate” match with the dress.

Robbie completed the look with custom 38-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings consisting of vintage old-cut stones set in blackened bronze and gold, and a 12-carat diamond ring from the jewelry designer. She also wore jewels from Fred Leighton.

Margot Robbie on Jan. 28.

Elordi, 28, stood out from the all-white background used for the event, coordinating with Robbie in an all-black suit and black shoes.

Robbie and Elordi star as Catherine and Heathcliff in the forthcoming film adaptation of Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel.

Ahead of the film’s release, the costars spoke to Vogue Australia and reflected on a collection of meaningful behind-the-scenes moments. Robbie and Elordi play childhood friends Catherine and Heathcliff, respectively, whose differing social statuses stand in the way of the love they eventually realize they feel for each other.

Robbie recalled a grand gesture Elordi planned for her on Valentine’s Day, one which made her think her costar would be “probably a very good boyfriend.”

“We were shooting on Valentine’s Day. You made my day and, as Heathcliff, filled my room with roses,” Robbie said.

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie in ‘Wuthering Heights’.

In addition to the piles of roses, Elordi gave Robbie a note written from the perspective of his character and a “little tombstone thing,” both symbolic of the film they were creating together.

Elordi noted that Robbie didn’t do anything special for him for the holiday, but his feelings weren’t hurt — “I felt like I beat you,” Elordi said.

“You definitely beat me. Yours was so epic,” Robbie replied. “I remember thinking on Valentine’s Day, oh he’s probably a very good boyfriend, ’cause there’s a lot of thoughtfulness in this. You did a lot of very thoughtful things.”

Jacob Elordi on Jan. 28.

In an interview with Fandango published on Jan. 14, Elordi said there were moments he and Robbie could really feel their character’s love for each other.

“There’d be a moment where we’d be running hand-in-hand through the moors, maybe not even in the scene, just setting it up, where I’d look across at her and she’d be looking at me and you really realized you are looking at Catherine and she was looking at Heathcliffe,” Elordi said. “And in that moment, we really were a part of their love, for real.”