Musetti retires with injury, sending Djokovic to Aussie Open semis

Novak Djokovic was the first to admit he was lucky to be back in the Australian Open semifinals instead of Lorenzo Musetti.

Despite being two sets down, slowed by a serious blister on his foot and already thinking about his flight home, the 24-time major winner won Wednesday’s quarterfinal when the fifth-seeded Musetti retired because of injury.

Musetti took the first two sets 6-4, 6-3 but needed a medical timeout for treatment on his upper right leg after being broken in the third game of the third. The 23-year-old Italian player tried to keep going for almost two games but couldn’t continue.

After serving a double fault in the fifth game to give Djokovic another break-point chance, Musetti wiped a hand across his face, walked toward the net and removed his headband before exchanging a handshake and quick hug.

“I honestly have no words to describe how I’m feeling right now and how tough it is for me this injury in this moment,” Musetti said. “I felt there was something strange in my right leg. I continued to play because I was playing really, really, really well, but I was feeling that the pain was increasing and the problem was not going away.”

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

Djokovic will continue his bid for an 11th Australian title and record 25th major but said he was lucky this time.

“I don’t know what to say except that I feel really sorry for him,” the 38-year-old Djokovic said in an on-court interview. “He was the far better player. I was on my way home tonight.”

“These kinds of things happen in sport. It happened to me a few times,” he added, but “[Musetti] should have been a winner today, no doubt.”

Djokovic took an early break and was a point away from a 3-0 lead in the first set before Musetti responded and took control of the match.

The situation appeared to get more dire for Djokovic when he needed a medical timeout after the second set for a serious blister on the ball of his right foot. He wasn’t moving his best either.

A blister here and there. I just wasn’t feeling the ball today due to his quality, and his variety in the game,” Djokovic said. “I’m extremely lucky.”

Musetti was also forced to retire from the French Open semifinals last year — with a similar injury — against eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

“He was the far better player,” Novak Djokovic said of Lorenzo Musetti, above, who was leading their quarterfinal match 6-4, 6-3, 1-3 when he retired with an injury. “I was on my way home tonight.” Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

It’s the second time in as many matches that Djokovic, who had reached the quarterfinals without dropping a set, advanced because of an injured opponent. He received a walkover into the quarterfinals when Jakub Mensik withdrew 24 hours before their scheduled fourth-round match with an abdominal injury.

“We have done all the exams and tests before starting the season to see and to try and prevent these kind of injuries, and then they say nothing came out, so I honestly have no words to describe how I’m feeling right now and how tough is for me this injury in this moment,” Musetti said. “Honestly, I never imagined the feeling of leading two sets to zero against Novak and playing like that and have the lead of the match like that and be forced to retire. Of course, it’s really painful.”

Djokovic has seen it from the other side, none more dramatic than last year when he had to quit the Australian Open semifinals with a torn leg muscle. He was booed off the court when he retired immediately after dropping the first set against Alexander Zverev.

Djokovic will next face two-time defending Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner, who dispatched No. 8 Ben Shelton 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

ESPN’s Jake Michaels, The Associated Press and PA contributed to this report.