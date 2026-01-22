Czech Republic
M. Bouzkova
Use aggressive returning inside the baseline to take time away and start points on her terms
Mix in dropshots when Swiatek drifts deep to defend her power shots
Stay sharp in short rallies where quick hands and positioning create finishing chances
Poland
I. Swiatek
Unleash heavy forehands to pin Bouzkova behind the baseline and control the court
Attack second serves and break point chances where converting rate is usually decisive
Fire big backhands down the line to keep Bouzkova from crowding forward on returns
Insights powered by AOLabs AI*
Season 2025
|Event
|Round
|Winner
|Score
|WTA Wuhan, China Women Singles
|Round of 32
|
M. Bouzkova
I. Swiatek
|
Season 2024
|Event
|Round
|Winner
|Score
|French Open Women Singles
|Round of 32
|
I. Swiatek
M. Bouzkova
|
Czech Republic
M. Bouzkova
Season 2026
|
|
WTA Adelaide 1, Australia Women Singles
|Round of 16
|
M. Andreeva
M. Bouzkova
|
|
|
WTA Adelaide 1, Australia Women Singles
|Round of 32
|
P. Badosa
M. Bouzkova
|
|
|
WTA Adelaide 1, Australia Women Singles
|Qualification final
|
M. Bouzkova
Y. Putintseva
|
|
|
WTA Adelaide 1, Australia Women Singles
|Qualification
|
M. Bouzkova
A. Krunic
|
|
|
WTA Brisbane, Australia Women Singles
|Round of 32
|
M. Bouzkova
P. Badosa
|
|
|
WTA Brisbane, Australia Women Singles
|Round of 64
|
J. Cristian
M. Bouzkova
|
Season 2025
|
|
WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles
|Qualification round 1
|
M. Bouzkova
K. Birrell
|
|
|
WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles
|Round of 16
|
M. Bouzkova
V. Golubic
|
Poland
I. Swiatek
Season 2026
|
|
United Cup
|
|
I. Swiatek
B. Bencic
|
|
|
United Cup
|
|
C. Gauff
I. Swiatek
|
|
|
United Cup
|
|
M. Joint
I. Swiatek
|
|
|
United Cup
|
|
I. Swiatek
S. Lamens
|
|
|
United Cup
|
|
E. Lys
I. Swiatek
|
Season 2025
|
|
World Tennis Continental Cup Women Singles
|
|
I. Swiatek
X. Wang
|
|
|
World Tennis Continental Cup Women Singles
|
|
I. Swiatek
E. Rybakina
|
|
|
Billie Jean King Cup
|
|
I. Swiatek
G. Lee
|
Czech Republic
M. Bouzkova
Poland
I. Swiatek
|
44
|2026
|
2
|
42
|2025
|
2
|
44
|2024
|
2
|
34
|2023
|
1
|
24
|2022
|
1
|
90
|2021
|
9
|
51
|2020
|
17
|
57
|2019
|
60
|
140
|2018
|
179
|
176
|2017
|
727
|
255
|2016
|
847
*AI-assisted content. Errors may occur