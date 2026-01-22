Czech Republic


M. Bouzkova

  • Use aggressive returning inside the baseline to take time away and start points on her terms

  • Mix in dropshots when Swiatek drifts deep to defend her power shots

  • Stay sharp in short rallies where quick hands and positioning create finishing chances



I. Swiatek

  • Unleash heavy forehands to pin Bouzkova behind the baseline and control the court

  • Attack second serves and break point chances where converting rate is usually decisive

  • Fire big backhands down the line to keep Bouzkova from crowding forward on returns

Season 2025

Event Round Winner Score
WTA Wuhan, China Women Singles Round of 32

M. Bouzkova

I. Swiatek

Season 2024

Event Round Winner Score
French Open Women Singles Round of 32

I. Swiatek

M. Bouzkova

M. Bouzkova

Season 2026

WTA Adelaide 1, Australia Women Singles Round of 16

M. Andreeva

M. Bouzkova

WTA Adelaide 1, Australia Women Singles Round of 32

P. Badosa

M. Bouzkova

WTA Adelaide 1, Australia Women Singles Qualification final

M. Bouzkova

Y. Putintseva

WTA Adelaide 1, Australia Women Singles Qualification

M. Bouzkova

A. Krunic

WTA Brisbane, Australia Women Singles Round of 32

M. Bouzkova

P. Badosa

WTA Brisbane, Australia Women Singles Round of 64

J. Cristian

M. Bouzkova

Season 2025

WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles Qualification round 1

M. Bouzkova

K. Birrell

WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles Round of 16

M. Bouzkova

V. Golubic

I. Swiatek

Season 2026

United Cup

I. Swiatek

B. Bencic

United Cup

C. Gauff

I. Swiatek

United Cup

M. Joint

I. Swiatek

United Cup

I. Swiatek

S. Lamens

United Cup

E. Lys

I. Swiatek

Season 2025

World Tennis Continental Cup Women Singles

I. Swiatek

X. Wang

World Tennis Continental Cup Women Singles

I. Swiatek

E. Rybakina

Billie Jean King Cup

I. Swiatek

G. Lee

M. Bouzkova

I. Swiatek

44 2026 2
42 2025 2
44 2024 2
34 2023 1
24 2022 1
90 2021 9
51 2020 17
57 2019 60
140 2018 179
176 2017 727
255 2016 847

