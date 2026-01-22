Seahawks Unveil Uniform Combo For NFC Championship vs. Rams

The Seahawks get set to host the NFC Championship for the first time since the 2014 season as they will face off against the L.A. Rams for the third time this season. The team will wear their all-college navy uniform combo for the second consecutive week.
This uniform set is the team’s most commonly worn combination as they have been worn 100 times since debuting in 2012. Seattle has won 70 games in this uniform, including five games this season, most notably last weekend’s 41-6 victory over the 49ers in the divisional round.
Seattle has worn this combination seven times in the postseason, winning six games, including both NFC Championship games in this uniform set. The Seahawks defeated the 49ers 23-17 in the conference championship in the 2013 season and would go on to win it again the following season vs. the Packers at Lumen Field.
