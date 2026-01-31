The next season of Marvel Snap is ready to rock our socks off with Star-Lord and The Guardians of the Galaxy. We’ll also see the return of fan favorite modes Grand Arena and Sanctum Showdown. There is also an absolutely epic trailer from Second Dinner telling us more about it:

This season’s Premium Pass card is Star-Lord, Master of The Sun. He’s from a storyline in which Peter Quill had to detonate a black hole, then finding himself in a land called Morius. He was there for years, but no time passed for his teammates. He returned with a whole new set of solar-based powers, which is what this card represents.

When he’s revealed, he gets +1 energy for each turn you’ve ended with unspent energy and then gains that much power. They’ll remember his name from now on!

This season will have lots of new GOTG cards including a new version of Drax, and two cards that will superpower any Guardians deck. Major Victory adds two Guardians to your hand on reveal. The Milano adds one member. Consistency is key in deck building, and these cards should ensure you have just the team member you need to turn a dangerous situation around.

Speaking of Major Victory, he’ll be unlockable in Grand Arena, the beloved mode in which you choose from eight of your favorite champions. It will be available from February 12-19 at server reset. As I mentioned earlier, Sanctum Showdown is back as well, from February 26 – March 4 at daily reset. Rewards include the Season 4 card, Star Hawk.

In sticking with the 80s rock theme, this set is sure to rocket up the charts!