Marvel’s Thunderbolts* will begin streaming on Disney+ on August 27.
The pic stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, Wendell Pierce, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
Thunderbolts* follows our unconventional team of antiheroes Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker, all supporting players from past movies such as Captain America: Civil War, Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania, Falcon & The Winter Soldier and Black Widow. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission. Forced to confront the darkest corners of their pasts, will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite before it’s too late?
The film, scoring 88% Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, grossed $382 million worldwide.
Jake Schreier directed from a screenplay by Eric Pearson and Joanna Calo.
read Deadline's review here.