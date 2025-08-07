Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs CF Monterrey | August 7, 2025

Charlotte FC will play the last of three Leagues Cup matches at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday against CF Monterrey. Both teams saw even scores through regulation time in their previous matches, with Charlotte FC falling 4:2 against Chivas on penalties, and CF Monterrey winning 5:3 in penalties over New York Red Bulls.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Thursday’s match:
Match: Charlotte FC vs. CF Monterrey
Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.
Watch: FS1, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV – How to Watch & Listen
Listen: WFNZ 92.7 FM (English) & WOLS 106.1 FM (Spanish)
For all other radio station affiliates in the Carolinas, click here.
Leagues Cup Phase One MLS Table:
1. Columbus Crew (3 GP, 7 points, +3 GD)
2. Seattle Sounders (2 GP, 6 points, +8 GD)
3. Portland Timbers (2 GP, 6 points, +5 GD)
4. LAFC (3 GP, 6 points, +1 GD).
16. Charlotte FC (2 GP, 1 points, -3 GD)
17. Atlanta United FC (2 GP, 0 points, -3 GD)
18. Houston Dynamo (3 GP, 0 points, -6 GD)
For the full live table, click here.
Fans are likely to see younger talents in tomorrow’s match. Striker Idan Toklomati will return from his match suspension for this upcoming match and will be one to watch as the Club looks to earn the win in their final match of the cup. The Crown will be without season standout, Pep Biel, following a non-contact injury in the last match.