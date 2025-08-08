See Kyle Richards’ Matching Blonde Hair with Sister Kim: PHOTO

There is more than one Housewife on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills willing to bet it all on blonde.

Kyle Richards, whose headful of brunette hair has graced the series since Season 1, has sometimes traded her famous dark brown locks for golden hair, proving she can pull off any hue she chooses. Kyle’s track record of going blonde is documented in a series of flashbacks and throwbacks she’s posted over the years.

In one instance where she dyed her hair a lighter shade, Kyle admitted, “This hair is ridiculous.” In the caption of the throwback photo, which includes her sister, Kim Richards, in their younger years, the siblings are rocking brown and blonde ombre hair.

“What is this pose we are doing?” she captioned the unforgettable photo.

Kyle Richards wears a short blonde bob haircut during vacation with Mauricio Umansky

More proof lies with another throwback photo of her and Mauricio Umansky (from many years before their separation) in Vail, Colorado, during what the Housewife called her “short blonde hair phase.” The ski bunny stunned on the slopes with her blonde do, and her black ear warmer especially made the super short, ’90s-style bob stand out, as seen in the Instagram post from March 2013.

See Kyle Richards with long blonde hair

Back in 2016, fans had to do a double-take when she celebrated Throwback Thursday, featuring a 21-year-old Kyle with waist-long blonde hair. She hashtagged, “long hair, don’t care.”

Even in recent years, she’s gone blonde. In 2022, she showcased a spectacular new hue, stating, “I thought I needed a change to lighten my mood.”

Kyle Richards reveals her secret to flawless hair

In 2018, the diamond-toting mom of four shared her surprising hair care secrets with The Daily Dish. “People are always asking me ‘What do you do to your hair? What do you put on your hair?’” Kyle said. “And the truth is, I think the best thing you can do for your hair is less is more. The more product you use, the more heat, the more styling, [it] all damages your hair. I mean, I’ll blow dry it when I have certain things, but if I don’t, I let it go on its own. And I don’t use product, because I think it dulls the shine, and I don’t use expensive shampoos like everybody does.”

She doubled down on her “less is more” approach when defending her years-long use of Pantene, and admitted to using a hair mask once a week using her own special “concoction.”

“People would always say, ‘Oh, are you kidding me? I buy this really expensive shampoo,’ and their hair didn’t even look that great to me,” Kyle confessed.

Kyle pushed back on the idea of washing hair every day because “you have to give your hair a break,” and believed in brushing from the bottom and working her way up to not rip the hair from the scalp. “So, I’m always on my kids when I hear them, you know, rushing through their hair,” Kyle motioned. “I’m like, ‘You need to slow down, start from the bottom.’”

Kyle must be doing something right because, as she admitted on an Amazon Live stream last Halloween, her hair “grows very, very fast.”

Kyle doesn’t play around when it comes to her hair. She not only had a salon once built in her own home, but she told Fashion Magazine in 2023 that she considered it her armor while filming the series.

“What brings me the most confidence is my hair. And you have to have a lot of confidence doing something like this and going into a lion’s den,” she said of her mane. “I like to always look and feel like myself…I don’t fall victim to [thinking] ‘Oh, I should keep up with them and their hairstyles.’”

Don’t miss the latest news about Kyle Richards, including where she and Mauricio currently stand amid their ongoing separation.