The LA Galaxy will host FC Dallas presented by Alaska Airlines for an MLS Regular Season rematch on Saturday, October 11 at 7:30 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass) at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Central American Heritage Night
The LA Galaxy are celebrating Central American Heritage Night with multiple activations throughout the evening! These include: Guatemalteca Bakery, Folklorico Dancers, AFJA Cleat Drive, Marimba Group on Garden Plaza Stage, Face Painters in SoccerFest, LA Casita – CSUDH Group, LMU Latinx Student Union.
For those who purchased a Central American Heritage Night ticket pack, swing by the item pick-up booth behind SoccerFest to pick up your LA Galaxy x Central American Heritage Travel bag!
Help spread the love of fútbol by donating gently used cleats. Donations are redistributed to kids who need them in Central America. Donation bind will be located in heritage village outside the gates of the Northeast Tailgate Pad (Behind Galaxy TV) pre-match.
Get to your seats early for a pregame live DJ set with DJ duo Casamiento, presented by Ambiente Central. Henrryrza is a Los Angeles–born DJ from South Central, with proud Salvadoran and Mexican roots. He has been DJing for the past three years, drawing heavy influence from his father’s love of reggaetón and bachata, which continues to shape his sound and style today. Yvain Amour is an LA-born, Maryland-raised producer and DJ with Salvadoran and Nicaraguan roots. His sound is shaped by the rhythms of Central America, the Caribbean, and R&B. Growing up in a multigenerational household, alongside the musical influence of his older brother and uncle, he developed a deep appreciation for curating music that resonates across generations.
Purchase a piece of LA Galaxy history at the LA Galaxy Foundation booth in SoccerFest. Net memorabilia will be on sale from the 2024 MLS Cup match vs the NY Red Bulls. Supplies are limited and all proceeds benefit the LA Galaxy Foundation.
Pups at the Pitch presented by Purina Beneful
Tickets start at $35 and give you the opportunity to enjoy the game with your furry friend from the berm!
Join Nuves after the final whistle until 11pm in the AMEX Stadium Club for the Extra Time DJ set! Anyone is welcome!
Bag Policy
Dignity Health Sports Park has a clear bag policy. We encourage you to avoid bringing a bag for a more efficient and contactless ingress experience. BAG POLICY | PROHIBITED ITEMS
Safety and Security:
The safety of our employees and fans remains a top priority. Policies and protocols are linked below, and remember: if you See Something, Say Something, by texting 502-4ASSIST (502-427-7478). The mission of AEG Security is to take reasonable steps to protect the safety and security of our guests, employees and assets with respect toward everyone’s dignity and legal rights.
Access Your Tickets
All tickets and parking are digital and will be accessible through the LA Galaxy App or AXS App (swiping a credit card or driver license will no longer be permitted). Fans should download the latest version of the LA Galaxy App or AXS App and log in prior to arriving at the stadium to ensure that their pre-purchased parking passes and tickets are accessible. For assistance, please call 1-877-3GALAXY.
Galaxy Express
The Galaxy Express offers fans free non-stop shuttles to and from Dignity Health Sports Park for every LA Galaxy home match and includes free parking at Del Amo Station or Harbor Gateway Transit Center.
The Galaxy Express shuttle will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, operating approximately every 10 minutes and running through the match’s 15th minute. Return trips will begin after the game and will run for 45 minutes. Parking is free at our two Galaxy Express pickup/drop-off locations:
Harbor Gateway Transit Center – 731 W. 182nd St. Gardena, CA 90248
Del Amo Station – 20220 Santa Fe Ave. Rancho Dominguez, CA 90220
See more information about the Galaxy Express here.
Stadium Parking
Fans parking on site are encouraged to arrive early.
(Please be advised that credit/debit cards are the only forms of payment accepted when purchasing parking on site.)
Sections labeled ACB, GLX, LARS, OTLZ and STAND and sections numbered 118‑125 and 137‑138 are designated LA Galaxy supporter sections. All gear associated with members of the visiting team is prohibited in these sections.
Concessions
Throughout the match, fans will be able to order concessions through the LA Galaxy App and have them ready for pick-up at designated concession stands. Separate concession stands will offer walk-up purchasing. Visit lagalaxy.com/stadium/concessions for a map of concessions at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Merchandise
The LA Galaxy Team Store inside the stadium, located in the main plaza near SoccerFest, will be open on game day.
Season Ticket Members can apply their discount at checkout by scanning the QR code at the entrance of the LA Galaxy Team Stores and logging in with the primary email address on their account. The discount barcode will then appear and can be added to your phone’s digital wallet.
Cashless Experience
Dignity Health Sports Park has provided reverse ATMs to convert cash to prepaid cards, which you can use outside the stadium as well. The reverse ATMs are located in Legends Plaza outside the stadium and on the East and West Concourses inside the stadium.
LA Galaxy vs FC Dallas
October 11, 2025
3:30 p.m. PT: All Parking Gates Open
6:00 p.m. PT: All Stadium Gates Open
6:00 p.m. PT: Galaxy Express Begins Running
7:30 p.m. PT: LA Galaxy vs FC Dallas