Michael Matricciani is eager for City’s A-League Women’s opener, as his side prepares to face a tough Round 1 opponent in Sydney FC.

City will open their 2025/26 campaign with a trip to Leichhardt Oval on Saturday afternoon.

Read the Head Coach’s pre-match thoughts below…

READY TO GO…

“We’re always trying to look at new players and see where we can strengthen the areas we felt we need to strengthen. I think overall with the help of the club, I think we’ve put together a really good strong squad, added some extra quality on top of retaining, the core group, which I think was a huge bonus for us this offseason.

“The last eight weeks we’ve been in pre-season mode. So, played a few friendly games, trying to basically add some new concepts on top of our philosophy that we’re already doing last year. Not really changing too much, just more adding on. I think we’re in a good space and yeah, we’re ready to go.”

FRESH FACES…

“I don’t really like singling out any individuals. But what I will say is everyone settled in and fit in really well. And there’s a lot of details in how we play in the city style and all of them have adapted really nicely, and a couple will start this weekend without giving any names away.

“We’re really looking forward to them integrating with the team and helping us, because we have lost some firepower in the attacking areas. So we’re hoping they can take that role on.”

TOUGH ROUND 1 OPPONENTS…

“Well, firstly they’re a very good side. So I think they have recruited well. Not having seen anything that they’ve done in this pre-season, but just watching on Scout, the players that have signed the have recruited really well. So I think they’ve strengthened their squad.

“Last season we had three games against them, including the Unite Round, so we drew two and won one in the last five minutes. So very, very tough matches. They’re very well coached. Ante’s a friend of mine and I’ve known him for a long time. He’s a very good coach. And look, they didn’t have the season that obviously everyone expected last year, but, you know, history shows that they’ve been, arguably the best side or one of the best sides along with probably City over the last, three, four or five years making the final basically every year.”

Fixture Details

Ninja A-League: Round 1

Sydney FC v Melbourne City FC

Saturday 1 November, 2:15 pm KO

Leichhardt Oval

Watch via 10Drama, or stream on 10 and Paramount+.