Mavericks vs Lakers Preview, Start Time, TV Schedule, and Injury Report

The Dallas Mavericks (19-34) head further West, this time to play the Los Angeles Lakers (32-21). The Mavericks have lost eight in a row, a streak that started by a loss to these Los Angeles Lakers a few weeks back. Dallas fell most recently to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. Los Angeles is looking to avoid a three-game skid of their own, as they’ve lost games most recently to the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.
Here’s the main things you need to know before tipoff.
The injury report is bad again for the Dallas Mavericks. Cooper Flagg is the headliner, missing this game with a foot sprain. Tim MacMahon reported that while Flagg will be out for the All Star break, Dallas expects him to return to play when games resume on February 20th. The Dallas two-way guys are all unlikely to play as well; they’re all listed as doubtful. Naji Marshall and Caleb Martin are each listed as questionable with nagging injuries. On the Laker side of things, Luka Doncic and Deandre Ayton will miss this contest. Otherwise it’s a clean injury report.
With both Cooper Flagg and Luka Doncic out, this game probably becomes unwatchable for most Mavericks fans given the late start time. I do not blame them, but as I run a Mavs website, I try to watch all games.
Keeping a lid on Austin Reaves is the challenge for the Mavericks tonight and it will not be remotely easy. He and LeBron James have good chemistry, so Dallas is going to have to be connected on defense for any of this to really matter. I think they have a chance though, so we’ll see. Naji Marshall missing the game would flip that prediction though.
Be sure to chime in with your predictions in the comments!
Consider joining Josh and me on Pod Maverick live after the game on YouTube, we should start LATE. Thanks so much for spending time with us here at Mavs Moneyball. Let’s go Mavs!