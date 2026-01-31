Mega Millions numbers last night, Jan. 30. Did anyone win Mega Millions?

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot continues to grow after no one matched all six numbers to win Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot.
Here are the winning numbers for the Friday, Jan. 30, lottery drawing jackpot worth $303 million with a cash option of $136.7 million.
Grab your tickets and see if you’re the game’s newest millionaire.
Mega Millions numbers last night, January 30, 2026: Mega Millions drawing jackpot results
Friday night’s winning numbers were 11, 34, 36, 43, 63, and the Mega Ball was 13.
Did anyone win Mega Millions drawing jackpot, match winning numbers last night, 1/30/26? Mega Millions lottery results, Friday, January 30, 2026
Results are pending.
How many Mega Millions numbers do you need to win a payout prize?
You only need to match one number in Mega Millions to win a prize. However, that number must be the Mega Ball, worth either $10, $15, $20, $25 or $50.
What is the Mega Millions payout on matching 2 lottery numbers?
Matching two numbers won’t win anything in Mega Millions unless one of the numbers is the Mega Ball. A ticket matching one of the five numbers and the Mega Ball is worth either $14, $21, $28, $35 or $70. Visit www.megamillions.com for a complete list of payout information.
How much is Mega Millions lottery jackpot for January 30, 2026?
The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing grows to an estimated $303 million with a cash option of $136.7 million, according to megamillions.com.
When is next Mega Millions drawing? What time is Mega Millions lottery jackpot draw time?
Drawings are held twice a week at approximately 10 p.m. CT every Tuesday and Friday. You can watch drawings via YouTube.
How much does Mega Millions cost? What is Mega Millions ticket price?
A Mega Millions ticket costs $5 per play. The Multiplier is included in the price of a single $5 wager, according to megamillions.com.
How to play Mega Millions 2025 lottery drawing jackpots
Here’s how to play Mega Millions:
Winning Powerball numbers 1/28/26
The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were 21, 35, 40, 46, 68, with a Powerball of 11. The Power Play was 10x.
How much is the Powerball drawing jackpot on 1/31/26?
The current Powerball jackpot continues to grow at an estimated $57 million with a cash option of $25.8 million, after no one matched all six numbers from Wednesday night’s drawing.
2025 Mega Millions winners: Winning lottery drawing jackpot tickets sold
Here is the list of 2025 Mega Millions jackpot wins, according to megamillions.com:
Top 10 Mega Millions lottery drawing jackpots
Here are the all-time top 10 Mega Millions jackpots, according to megamillions.com:
- $1.602 billion — Aug. 8, 2023; Florida.
- $1.537 billion — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina.
- $1.35 billion — Jan. 13, 2023; Maine.
- $1.337 billion — July 29, 2022; Illinois.
- 1.22 billion — Dec. 27, 2024; California.
- $1.13 billion — March 26, 2024; New Jersey.
- $1.05 billion — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan.
- $980 million — Nov. 14, 2025; Georgia.
- $800 million — Sept. 10, 2024; Texas.
- $656 million — Mar. 30, 2012; Kansas, Illinois, Maryland.
Top 10 Powerball, Mega Millions lottery drawing jackpots in U.S. history
Here are the nation’s all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com:
- $2.04 billion, Powerball — Nov. 7, 2022; California.
- $1.817 billion, Powerball — Dec. 24, 2025; Arkansas.
- $1.787 billion, Powerball — Sept. 6, 2025; Missouri, Texas.
- $1.765 billion, Powerball — Oct. 11, 2023; California.
- $1.602 billion, Mega Millions — Aug. 8, 2023; Florida.
- $1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.
- $1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina.
- $1.35 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 13, 2023; Maine.
- $1.337 billion, Mega Millions — July 29, 2022; Illinois.
- $1.326 billion, Powerball — April 6, 2024; Oregon
Chris Sims is a digital content producer for Midwest Connect Gannett. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.