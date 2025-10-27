The Mets have interviewed Troy Snitker, recently fired by the Astros, for an open hitting coach position, The Post has learned.
Snitker had been a hitting coach for the Astros the past seven seasons, but was part of a group of firings after the season as Houston responded to missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
The Mets recently promoted Jeff Albert from running their minor league hitting program to the major league staff and intend to hire at least one coach to work under Albert, and a second source described Snitker as near the top of their list for this role.
Albert was the Astros minor league hitting coordinator in 2016 when Snitker was first hired to work in Houston’s system as a coach.